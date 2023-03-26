Learn how to make grilled salmon without mistakes and enjoy a simple and delicious recipe. Also, check out how to know if you’re buying the right fish, as well as suggestions for seasonings and side dishes.

Learn how to make grilled salmon, delicious and easy to make!

What do you need to know about salmon?

Salmon is a very meaty fish that grows in icy waters. It has a pink color and a very characteristic flavor. Because it is not found in Brazil, it is usually priced above the average of other cuts of fish.

In addition, it is a super healthy fish, as it is rich in omega 3 in addition to several vitamins and minerals.

However, it is quite common to find counterfeit versions of the fish, as some manufacturers end up adding coloring to trout, for example. To identify if your fish is really salmon, check the color of the fish, as well as the skin. Salmon trout usually has spots on the skin, unlike the original fish.

Do I need to skin salmon to grill?

No doubt this is a personal matter. However, my tip is to keep it, even if you are not going to consume it. This is because, in addition to being easier to remove the skin after grilling the fish, it also helps the meat not lose moisture.

If you wish, you can grill the skin well at a high temperature until it is very crispy. In this case, the ideal is not even to grill your fish on all sides, as it will take a longer time and temperature to make the skin very crispy.

What’s the point of grilled salmon?

This is certainly another question that can change according to personal taste. There are those who prefer the fish cooked whole, while it is quite common to find salmon being served with a very pink center.

Anyway, I don’t advise overcooking the fish, because the meat becomes dry and more hardened.

Whatever the cooking point, it’s always good to make sure your fish is well cooked.

Salmon cooking time

The time you will need to cook your fish will vary depending on the size and thickness of your steak, as well as the temperature of your grill.

In general, you can follow some tips to ensure the perfect stitch, for example

Use a good frying pan, preferably non-stick and that distributes the heat evenly;

Preheat your pan for a few minutes;

If you choose the fillet with the skin, start by grilling that side;

Grill the fish for about 4 to 6 minutes over medium/high heat, or until it is cooked through and starts to flake easily. You can flip your fillet in half the time, but avoid doing this all the time so you don’t risk breaking your fillet.

Best seasonings for salmon

First of all, it is important for you to know that salmon is a fish with so much flavor that it is not necessary to add many seasonings during its preparation.

In fact, my suggestion is, as we are going to teach here, boil down to salt and freshly ground black pepper. Leave to add other flavors, as well as sauce after preparing the fish.

For example, for sure, your salmon will be delicious with any of these oriental sauces, or even with a passion fruit sauce.

Also, I really like to finish my fish with lemon zest and fresh herbs like thyme.

How to make Grilled Salmon

Prep Time:

10 minutes Cook Time:

6 minutes Total Time:

6 minutes Learn the best tricks to make the best grilled salmon. Ingredients 4 fillets of approximately 200 g each;

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste;

Lemon zest – we use the Sicilian one;

Fresh herbs to finish;

Olive oil for grilling. Instructions Start by seasoning your fillets with salt and freshly ground black pepper and let it rest for 20 minutes. If the day is very hot, leave half of that time in the fridge; In a very hot non-stick skillet, add a drizzle of olive oil and add the fillets. If you chose to use the fish with the skin, start on that side. Over high/medium heat, grill your fish for 4 to 8 minutes, turning halfway through. Remembering that this time may vary according to the size of your fillet and the point you want; To know if it’s time to turn your fillet, check the side of the fillet if the meat is cooked to half its height; To finish, drizzle with a little olive oil and add lemon zest and herbs if desired. Notes Check out the content of this article for more tips to make the perfect salmon. Did you make this recipe? Leave a comment or post your photo

Best accompaniments for salmon

