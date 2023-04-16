How to make iced coffee – very easy and super creamy recipe

In this article I will teach you how to make iced coffee super easy and fast. The idea here is to show you how to make a version with dulce de leche, super creamy and delicious.
I’m sure you’ll want to do it over and over again.
iced coffee
That we love good coffee, that’s a fact. But, we usually end up investing in the hot and pure version in our daily lives.
However, having your coffee cold is a great option not only for a change in flavors, but also for warmer days, where the hot version is not always welcome.
Here, you will learn how to make an individual version, delicious and very practical to prepare.
instant coffee cream
Certainly the great secret of this recipe is the coffee cream that you are going to prepare as a base. For this, it is essential that you use instant coffee as it is possible to prepare the cream with the expression or filtered version.
Besides, having a mixer like that really small (see here) will speed up your day-to-day work. Anyway, it is also possible to prepare your cream using a fouet, but you will definitely need to make a little more effort.
The combination of coffee and dulce de leche is simply delicious. And that’s why we added sweets to this mix, especially with dad to sweeten our coffee.
But, in fact, it is not essential to the recipe. In other words, you can do it without, in the same way that you can also replace it with a hazelnut cream or a chocolate ganache, for example.
Check out how to make iced coffee
Prep Time:
5 minutes
Total Time:
5 minutes
Easy to make and delicious, this iced coffee is ready super fast.
Ingredients
- 2 and 1/2 teaspoons instant coffee – see notes;
- 1 tablespoon hot water;
- 1 tablespoon of milk jam;
- whether
- 150 ml of milk;
Instructions
- Start by mixing soluble coffee with very hot water in a cup;
- With a mixer, beat until you form a clearer and very creamy cream;
- Then add the dulce de leche and beat a little more;
- Then add plenty of ice to your glass;
- Complete with the milk and stir well to incorporate all the ingredients.
Notes
- We used a 400 ml cup for this recipe;
- If you like the intense coffee flavor, you can change this amount to 3 teaspoons.