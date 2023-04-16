How to make iced coffee – very easy and super creamy recipe

In this article I will teach you how to make iced coffee super easy and fast. The idea here is to show you how to make a version with dulce de leche, super creamy and delicious.

I’m sure you’ll want to do it over and over again.

Delicious and creamy, this iced coffee is super easy to make.

iced coffee

That we love good coffee, that’s a fact. But, we usually end up investing in the hot and pure version in our daily lives.

However, having your coffee cold is a great option not only for a change in flavors, but also for warmer days, where the hot version is not always welcome.

Here, you will learn how to make an individual version, delicious and very practical to prepare.

instant coffee cream

Certainly the great secret of this recipe is the coffee cream that you are going to prepare as a base. For this, it is essential that you use instant coffee as it is possible to prepare the cream with the expression or filtered version.

Besides, having a mixer like that really small (see here) will speed up your day-to-day work. Anyway, it is also possible to prepare your cream using a fouet, but you will definitely need to make a little more effort.

The combination of coffee and dulce de leche is simply delicious. And that’s why we added sweets to this mix, especially with dad to sweeten our coffee.

But, in fact, it is not essential to the recipe. In other words, you can do it without, in the same way that you can also replace it with a hazelnut cream or a chocolate ganache, for example.

Check out how to make iced coffee