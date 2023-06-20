How to make Indian stew, Daniela’s dish chosen among the top of MasterChef Argentina

The night of MasterChef Argentina had a dish made by Daniela that stood out and was echosen by Donato de Santis within the top ten of the season. Its about Indian chicken stew. With this simple recipe you can prepare it at home.

From the Divino Paladar site they shared how to make this dish, in one of their options, the chicken korma.

Ingredients for the Indian stew, which shone in MasterChef Argentina

6 chicken breasts

2 garlic cloves

1 piece of fresh ginger

1 sweet onion

30 ml concentrated tomato

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground chili

5 teaspoon brown sugar

250 ml chicken or vegetable broth

150 ml coconut milk or liquid cream

35 gr ground almond

fresh cilantro

pepper

sal

olive oil

Step by step to make the Indian stew

1. Chop the chicken into cubes or bite size pieces.

2. Next, peel and chop the onion, garlic and fresh ginger in a food processor or with a little water until a thick mixture is obtained.

3. In a frying pan, add a little oil and place the seasoned chicken over high heat until golden brown. Reserve it and in that same pan we fry the onion paste for about ten minutes together with the spices, the concentrated tomato, the sugar and a pinch of salt.

4. In the same pan, fry the onion paste for about ten minutes along with the spices, concentrated tomato, sugar and a pinch of salt.

5. Add the chicken, mix everything well and add the broth to the cooker. Wait for it to boil and put it in a pot to cook over low heat for five hours.

6. Check if you need more water during those five hours of cooking and, when they are over, add the coconut milk and almonds and let everything cook for another 20 minutes.

7. Remove from the pot and serve the dish with some basmati rice.





