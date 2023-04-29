In this article I will teach you several tips on how to make potato mayonnaise without mistakes. In fact, I dare say that after checking our suggestions you will never make this recipe again without guaranteeing a simply delicious result.

Learn how to make the most delicious potato mayonnaise you’ll ever eat!

perfect potato mayonnaise

Whenever I make potato mayonnaise here at home it is a super success. That’s because, over the years, I’ve been working out a way to make this preparation even tastier.

So here, I won’t give you recipes or requests. In fact, I’m going to share some tips to make your mayonnaise even tastier, leaving you free to adapt to the flavors you like best.

Can I make potato mayonnaise overnight?

Without a doubt my answer is YES. In fact, I personally prefer overnight potato mayonnaise, because that way, it gives time for all the flavors to become more intense.

However, it is essential that to do this, you store your mayonnaise in the fridge in a well-sealed container, especially if you are using mayonnaise.

Tips for how to make potato mayonnaise, the best you’ll ever eat!

Give your potato more flavor

Without a doubt, adding more flavor while cooking the potato will make your mayonnaise even tastier. In addition to salt, I really like to add a few cloves of garlic to the water.

You can also add: bay leaves, celery, onion and even use a vegetable broth instead of water.

Don’t overcook the potato.

To cook your potato, the ideal is that you add it while the water is still cold, covering all the pieces. Cooking time will certainly change according to the size of the cut, so trying to maintain a standard size is essential to ensure a more uniform result.

My suggestion is that you leave the potato cooked, certainly, but firmer. In this way, when mixing the other ingredients, there is no danger of it falling apart.

Let your potato cool down a bit.

It is likely that most of the recipes we prepare in the kitchen, when done more calmly, have an even better result.

Allowing your potato to cool for a few minutes will firm it up a bit, which will help it hold its shape as you mix with the other ingredients.

Combine with homemade mayonnaise

For sure, using a homemade mayonnaise will ensure that your recipe is even tastier. Here we teach not only a very traditional recipe, but also a milk mayonnaise version that is less sensitive to high temperatures.

However, it is possible to make this mayonnaise using other bases as well. For example: this ricotta cream, yogurt, cream (preferably fresh) and even, for a vegan version, tofu cream.

Add sauteed onion

Possibly one of the biggest secrets to my potato mayonnaise is that I like to add texture to it. For this, I like to sauté onions (but it could be leeks or even garlic) and add them to the mix.

In addition to bringing another touch of flavor, it brings a slightly crunchy texture.

If you like raw onions, this can also be a great option.

Use fresh herbs to finish

Of course, everything tastes better with the fresh flavor of herbs. And with this recipe it would be no different. So be sure to include that ingredient in your mix.

In addition to the classic chives and parsley, cilantro is also a great option. And if you want to vary even more in flavor, how about adding basil?

