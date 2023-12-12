How to make roast chicken – recipe and tips for you to try!

Here we’ve put together super tips on how to make roast chicken without mistakes! You will learn how to roast the bird easily for a delicious and juicy result.

And, without a doubt, you will be able to use our tips to roast any type of bird.

Roast chicken recipe

Whether for a special date, like Christmas dinner, or for a Sunday lunch, roast chicken is one of those recipes that is certainly part of any family’s menu.

However, we don’t always get the result so good, right? After all, making the meat seasoned and juicy, at the same time that it looks golden and beautiful, may not be such a simple task.

But with our tips, your roast chicken will not only be beautiful, it will also be juicy and delicious.

How to Season Whole Chicken

Without a doubt, this is one of the greatest difficulties in this type of preparation. One of the options is to prepare a liquid marinade (and I recommend making a mixture of white wine and seasonings) and soak the chicken in it for a few hours.

Or, use the technique I’m going to teach you here, dry seasoning, which ends up taking less preparation time.

To do this, it is essential to start by seasoning with salt. In other words, you will rub salt all over your bird, including the inside. If you let it rest for a few hours the result will be even better.

Additionally, adding a filling, as well as preparing a seasoning mix will be essential.

Tips for roasting chicken

This is definitely an easy recipe, but with our tips you will make the perfect chicken!

Seasoning: The mix of seasonings we are going to suggest brings, in addition to a lot of flavor, a touch of color to your chicken. That’s because we’re going to add paprika, which can be whatever you prefer: sweet, spicy or smoked. As our seasoning base is dry, but we want to make our meat juicy, we will work with mixing it with butter. And it will be perfect;Lashing: It is essential to tie not only the thighs, but also the wings, so that your chicken looks nice when serving. I recommend using colorless cotton string;Choose the right board: Choosing a tray with lower edges will allow the heat to pass through the meat, cooking more evenly;Vegetable and vegetable base: This trick has 3 functions: first, prepare the side dish together with your bird and thus save time! Secondly, it will allow you to give your chicken more height so the heat can be distributed more evenly. And finally, it will prevent the chicken from soaking in the broth that is released during cooking, leaving the skin rubbery;Oven time: In our preparation method, we will not use paper to cover the chicken during cooking. However, we will bake at 2 different times and temperatures. The first part will be at a low temperature (160º) and will need 1h to 1h30, depending on the size of your chicken. And then, we increase it to 200º to brown the skin, while we grease it;Brushing mixture: You will prepare a mixture that combines fat and sugar to leave your chicken’s skin a beautiful golden color, as well as crispy. And that will make all the difference.

Check out how to make juicy and delicious roast chicken

Prep Time:

1 hour

Cook Time:

2 hours 15 seconds

Total Time:

3 hours 15 seconds

Learn how to make the perfect, juicy roast chicken the easy way!

Ingredients

Seasoning1 tablespoon paprika;1 tablespoon dried rosemary;1/2 tablespoon garlic powder;1/2 tablespoon onion powder;1 tablespoon salt;1/2 tablespoon oregano;1 /2 tablespoon brown sugar;1/4 cup butterFor chicken1 whole chicken – ours was 2.6 kg1 small onion;1 orange;1 sprig of rosemary;4 cloves of garlic;salt to taste.Syrup2 tablespoons of honey; juice of 1/2 lemon; 2 tablespoons of butter.

Instructions

Start by drying your chicken’s skin well, and rubbing salt over the entire surface, including the inside. Let it rest for at least 30 minutes. But the longer the time, the better the flavor will be; Then mix all the dry seasonings and then add butter to form a cream; Then, stuff the chicken with the orange and onion cut into pieces, as well as the garlic and the rosemary. The amount may vary according to the size of your bird; Then, carefully, peel the skin from the breast and add 3/4 of the seasoned butter. Use the rest of the butter to coat the rest of the bird; Tie the legs and wings with a string and transfer to a tray, with not too high edges, with seasoned potatoes and onions*; Bake in the oven at 160º for 1 hour 1h30 (check here for indications of time x weight); After this time, mix the syrup ingredients and brush all over the chicken (we will repeat this process 2 more times); Return the chicken to the oven, now at a temperature of 200° and let it cook for 15 min. Then remove from the oven, brush once more and return to bake for another 15 minutes. Repeat this process one more time or until your chicken is golden brown; Wait a few minutes before serving and enjoy.

