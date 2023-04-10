I’ll teach you how to make skillet pizza with a super easy and delicious recipe. It’s likely that even though it’s so simple and quick to make, it’s one of the best pasta you’ve ever tried.

I’m sure you’ll be amazed at the result.

I’m sure that after learning how to make this skillet pizza you’ll want to repeat it again and again!

Quick Pizza Dough

Without a doubt, this is a very quick dough to prepare. The resting time I suggest here is completely optional, however I really prefer the result when I allow the dough to rest for a few minutes.

Also, it’s a great option when you feel like eating homemade pizza and you don’t want to prepare a dough that needs hours of rest, like this one, for example.

pizza in the frying pan

I confess that I am passionate about pizza, and often, I make it just for myself. In such cases, pizza made in the skillet is a great option.

In addition, it also allows me to make smaller portions and vary the flavors.

But, of course, this dough can also be made in the oven. But it is essential not to let it overcook.

Likewise, another tip I give you is that this dough is not always easy to cut with a fork and knife, but it is super crispy and soft to eat in bites!

Tips for making the perfect pizza

As simple as this recipe is, some tips can make your pizza even more perfect, such as:

Mix the ingredients well . Even though you don’t necessarily need to knead your dough, mixing it well for a few minutes is sure to make the result even better. This is because, in this way, you will allow the flour to be well hydrated and will help to activate the gluten in the dough;

. Even though you don’t necessarily need to knead your dough, mixing it well for a few minutes is sure to make the result even better. This is because, in this way, you will allow the flour to be well hydrated and will help to activate the gluten in the dough; Add the flour little by little . It’s likely that every time I’ve made this dough, I’ve made the dough a little softer than ideal. This is because I prefer the softest dough, in addition, as I add a little more flour when rolling out the dough, thus reducing the probability of preparing a dry dough;

. It’s likely that every time I’ve made this dough, I’ve made the dough a little softer than ideal. This is because I prefer the softest dough, in addition, as I add a little more flour when rolling out the dough, thus reducing the probability of preparing a dry dough; The salt enters last . Usually in all the pasta we make, we always leave the salt last. In this way, it interferes less with the leaven, which will be well mixed with the dough;

. Usually in all the pasta we make, we always leave the salt last. In this way, it interferes less with the leaven, which will be well mixed with the dough; Baking yeast in pizza dough? The first time I tested this dough I made it without yeast, and it turned out great. In this way, this ingredient really is optional. But I assure you, including baking soda will make your dough even lighter;

The first time I tested this dough I made it without yeast, and it turned out great. In this way, this ingredient really is optional. But I assure you, including baking soda will make your dough even lighter; Give preference, let your dough rest. In the same way, it is possible to make your pizza dough without letting it rest. But I assure you, this 1 hour makes your pasta even better.

How to bake pizza in frying pan

Before telling you how to make the dough, it’s essential that you check out some tricks so that you can bake your pizza well and that way it doesn’t burn or become raw. I guarantee you, with our tips, you will have a slightly crispy dough with that taste of well-baked dough.

To do this, follow a few steps:

Use a skillet with a thick bottom (preferably triple) and non-stick . In this way, the heat will be better distributed;

. In this way, the heat will be better distributed; Have a lid for your frying pan . If your pan doesn’t have a lid, see if you have one that fits your skillet. This is because, when we cover it, we keep the heat circulating in this mini “oven” allowing the dough to cook more evenly;

. If your pan doesn’t have a lid, see if you have one that fits your skillet. This is because, when we cover it, we keep the heat circulating in this mini “oven” allowing the dough to cook more evenly; Bake on low flame . Before adding your dough, it is essential to preheat your frying pan so that it is very hot. But after that first moment, it’s important to turn down the heat so you can bake calmly and don’t get that raw flour flavor;

. Before adding your dough, it is essential to preheat your frying pan so that it is very hot. But after that first moment, it’s important to turn down the heat so you can bake calmly and don’t get that raw flour flavor; Leave to put the stuffing after sealing your dough. Without a doubt, your dough will taste even better if you bake both sides before adding your sauce, cheese and toppings. I usually use the lighter side (the one that was on top as soon as you put the dough in) to serve as a base for the fillings.

In addition to these tips, it is important to say that this is a dough that can be prepared and consumed quickly. I do not recommend freezing raw pasta or pre-cooked pasta. In addition, at least around here, the attempt to heat the dough after it was ready resulted in a very tough pizza.

skillet pizza dough

Prep Time:

1 hour Cook Time:

15 minutes Total Time:

1 hour 15 minutes Delicious, easy to make and quick, this pizza dough is perfect to be made in a frying pan and the result will surprise you. Ingredients 1 cup wheat flour;

1/2 cup unsweetened natural yogurt;

1 teaspoon chemical yeast – for cake;

1/2 teaspoon of salt, Instructions In a bowl, add the yogurt, the yeast and gradually add the wheat flour; The ideal is to form a uniform and smooth mass. To do this, mix the dough with your hands while adding the flour; Then, after reaching the point, add the salt, cover and let it rise for 1 hour for an even better result. But if you prefer, you can now go to the next step; Divide your dough into portions and open a not-too-thin disk on a well-floured surface; Take it to bake in a very hot skillet and once you put the dough, lower the fire and cover the pan; After starting to gold, turn the dough to gold on the other side too; Turn once more, add the stuffing you want and with the pan covered let it cook just until your cheese melts; Serve hot. Notes Try using this base for sweet preparations. It also looks delicious;

Without a doubt, this homemade tomato sauce will make your pizza even tastier.

