how to make the recipe that amazed Germán Martitegui in MasterChef Argentina

In a week of definitions in MasterChef Argentina, in search of medals to avoid the elimination gala, one of the dishes that stood out were the varenikes that Daniela prepared, congratulated by Wanda Nara, and received high praise from Germán Martitegui. With this simple recipe, you can make it at home.

This is the step by step they shared from the Recipepedia site:

Ingredients for making varenikes

For the mass:

400 gr wheat flour 000

2 eggs

1 tablespoon of oil

water what is necessary

For the filling:

500 g of prepared mashed potatoes

150 grams of onion

2 tablespoons of oil

salt to taste

pepper to taste

how to do vareniks

To make the dough:

First you are going to start by mixing the flour with the egg, the oil and a splash of water until you form a soft dough.

Now it’s time to knead for 3 minutes.

After that time, let the dough rest outside the fridge for 10 minutes, covering it with a towel.

After the break, roll out the dough thinly and cut small discs. Booking.

To make the filling:

In a frying pan over moderate heat, and with a splash of oil, you are going to sauté the onion until it is slightly golden. Remove it from the heat and mix it with the mashed potatoes (previously made).

Season to taste with salt and pepper, and reserve the filling.

For the assembly and cooking:

Place a small portion of the filling on each disk and close them by joining the edges, giving it the shape of a dumpling.

The cooking:

Finally, cook the Varenikes in abundant boiling water for 15 minutes and serve them with abundant sautéed onion.

