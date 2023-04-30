How to monitor in Río Negro if there are insects associated with Chagas disease

The parasite that causes Chagas disease can be transmitted through the bug bite, among other routes of spread. Río Negro is one of the endemic provinces of Argentina that, together with Neuquén and other jurisdictions, has been free of parasite transmission through kissing bugs since 2001.

Recently, there were trainings that included the implementation of a pilot test through a cell phone application that can be used by people when they detect an insect similar to a vinchuca.

The province carries out a strict sanitary control, prevention and follow-up policy that has allowed and continues to ensure that since 2001 the certification as free of vector transmission remains active until today. Recertification was also achieved in 2012.

In Argentina, the Civil Association Let’s Talk About Chagas works, which is made up of people with and without Chagas

“Before 2001, the Valcheta area, located on the Río Negro South Line, was an area considered very hot because there were many bugs with the parasite. Some species of these insects can transmit the parasite that causes Chagas disease. They were also detected in General Conesa and in the Valle Medio area. We did many disinsections in the homes, and also many outreach tasks. That went on for a long time, and now we are in the surveillance phase, ”he told BLACK RIVER Marcos Arezzo, the head of the control program, which depends on the provincial Ministry of Health.

The parasite that transmits Chagas disease is called Trypanosoma cruzi. It can be found (although not always) in the digestive tubes of these insects, which live with man and his domestic animals (it does not develop in birds). In the province of Río Negro there are four species of vinchucas, although most are wild. However, they can invade homes in search of food.

There is one species of bug in particular (known as Triatoma infestans) that can complete the entire life cycle within homes. It nests there and prefers the night to go out to bite people.

“The bug bites and sucks the blood of a person or animal. If that insect has the parasite that causes Chagas infection, it deposits it when it defecates on the person’s skin. When the skin is scratched, the parasites enter the bloodstream of the human body, and the infection occurs,” explained the professional.

There are also other forms of transmission of the parasite. “It also occurs congenitally, that is, pregnant women with the infection can transmit the parasite to their children. Another option is through organ donation -if the donor was sick- or by eating food where the vinchucas have defecated.”expanded the expert.

GeoVin is an application to report the presence of bugs. It was developed by CONICET researchers

From the migrations, there may be cases of people affected by the infection without having symptoms in Patagonia. that situation It can occur in cases of people who have come from the north of the country or from neighboring countries to work in the harvest of pears and apples in the Alto Valle. They could have been bitten by kissing bugs in other regions or have acquired the infection through other routes of transmission. In those cases, people can go to the public health system to make a medical consultation and access tests to detect the infection in a timely manner. It is part of the right to health and is guaranteed by the Migration Law 25,871.

bug watch

Regarding the monitoring of insects, the Río Negro official pointed out: “What we do is monitor homes in rural areas. We do a home inspection and if there are bugs we take them to the laboratory to analyze if the insect has the parasite that transmits Chagas. Health agents make these tours four times a year. If there are insects, they are usually seen above the headboards of the beds, or black droplets (like water) are detected on the wall, indicating that they defecated in that place,” the official said.

In homes with adobe walls, thatched or cane roofs, there is a greater risk of bugs entering through cracks in the walls or ceilings. It can also happen that insects that live in the wild approach the chicken coops, carry out their life cycle there and then move to the family home”, assured the professional.

To collaborate with the surveillance of insects, Conicet researchers developed an application that is part of a citizen science initiative that bears the name GEOVIN. Allows the public to submit a photo of an insect to determine if it is a bug or not. If it is confirmed that it is a bug, a team of experts is informed so that they visit the area and can capture one. In this way, it is determined if the bug has the parasite that causes Chagas disease.

“They gave us some users so that we can carry out a pilot test and enable the application in Río Negro. That is why we are currently training to begin implementing its use,” said Marcos Arezzo, the head of the Chagas control program, which depends on the provincial health ministry.

The GeoVin application is public and free. Its purpose is to guide the community in the identification of possible vinchucas that they find and that may imply a risk. It is downloaded from the web (geovin.com.ar).

transmission to babies

Every hour a baby is born with Chagas in the world. An infected mother can transmit it to her baby during pregnancy.

One important task is to prevent the vertical transmission of Chagas disease, which is given from mother to child.

“We detect between 20 and 30 infected pregnant women per year in Río Negro”, recounted the provincial director of Chagas. If a pregnant woman tests positive, she is monitored until she gives birth. At birth, babies are also examined.

A parasitological study is carried out, which is repeated after 10 months, along with other tests. It is recommended that women of childbearing age with Chagas infection receive treatment before becoming pregnant. Treatment significantly decreases the chance of transmission of the infection.



