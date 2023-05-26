Home » How to prepare apple fritters, Lizy Tigliani’s secret recipe on MasterChef
The repechage night in MasterChef Argentina, had as its main protagonist Lizy Tagliani and her special recipe for apple fritters. It was in line with the national date. Delfina was the winner of the challenge.

The comedian arrived with the plate in her hands. Participants had 15 minutes to prepare it.
Here we leave you the steps of Anna Easy Recipes, to do it easily and quickly.

Ingredients for making apple fritters

3 apples
200g of flour
150 ml of milk
2 eggs L
50g of sugar
2 tbsp aniseed
Zest of ½ lemon
8 g (1 heaped teaspoon) chemical yeast or baking powder
oil for frying
sugar to decorate

How to make apple fritters

1. Mix the eggs with the sugar, anise and lemon zest. Add the milk and beat, add the flour with the sifted yeast and beat again until everything is integrated.

2. Peel the apples, remove the center with a corer and cut them into 1 cm slices.

3. Pass each apple slice through the dough and fry in very hot oil.

4. Remove to a plate with absorbent paper and before they cool, pass them through a little sugar


