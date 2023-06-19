Home » How to prepare artichoke, the ingredient in the elimination night of MasterChef Argentina
How to prepare artichoke, the ingredient in the elimination night of MasterChef Argentina

How to prepare artichoke, the ingredient in the elimination night of MasterChef Argentina

The participants of MasterChef Argentina, each gala has tests that challenge them more and more. On the night that there was a new elimination, they had to cook with artichoke. Juan Francisco and Antonio were the two who had the most difficulties using it. Here we bring you a simple recipe for an exquisite marinade, using this vegetable.

From the Recetas de Argentina site, they shared a recipe for pickled artichokes:

Ingredients to prepare pickled artichokes

– 1 kg of artichokes.

– One cup oil.

– ¼ cup of vinegar.

– A teaspoon of black peppercorns.

– A teaspoon of grain mustard.

– A teaspoon of ground chili.

– A level dessert spoon of chopped parsley.

– A sliced ​​lemon.

Step by step to make pickled artichokes

– Remove the stem and outer leaves from the artichokes from the base, until reaching the lightest area.

– Cut the tips down to the softest parts and turn the base

– Place the hearts in water with the lemon slices.

– Boil them in salted water until tender, but not mushy.

– To make the vinaigrette, put the rest of the ingredients except the lemon in a saucepan and boil for 2 or 3 minutes.

– Place the artichoke hearts in a previously boiled jar and cover with the vinaigrette while hot.

– Keep the bottle uncovered until cool. Cover and store in the refrigerator.

Source: Recipes from Argentina


