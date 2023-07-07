How to process temporary residence in Spain for roots?

Applicants who start the consular procedure to access the residency by rooting may opt for different alternatives linked to parent-child relationships and causes of a professional nature to live temporarily in spain.

This legal figure is framed by the Organic Law 4/2000 about Rights and Freedoms of foreigners and their social integration. Therefore, it was instituted with the purpose of helping those people who are currently within the European nation in an informal condition. Once the provisional permit is obtained, non-European Union individuals will be given 30 days to register with Social Security in order to be employed.

In this sense, the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy of the receiving country offers those interested in emigrate, four way specific to legalize your stay in the Iberian territory. What do they consist of and which are the requirements?

Grandchildren Law: good news for the children of legal age of those who apply for Spanish citizenship

The Immigration Office lists four specific processes that authorize migrant citizens to remain on their land according to regulations: family roots, labor roots, social roots y rooting for trainingthe latter was recently incorporated into the regulation and entered into force on August 16, 2022.

What are the requirements of arraigo for training for young people who want to emigrate to Spain?

To young people who choose emigrate through the rooting by training will be granted a permit residence by sweet months but, it is an indispensable condition, to corroborate having previously remained in spain by two years.

The regularization alternative originated in July of last year through the reform of the Aliens Law that allows immigrants to continue in spain committing to certain pedagogical actions that represent a gateway with a view to working legally.

“The objective is to facilitate the regularization of those who can carry out professions in which there are deficiencies and who can enter the formal economy as soon as possible”, based the Minister of Inclusion and Social SecurityJosé Luis Escriva.

Procedures for Argentine professionals who emigrate to Spain: homologation of the university degree

Petitioners must present reliable documentation of the registration of studies corresponding, within a period of three months from the approval of the requested authorization. The requirements are the following:

– Commit to carry out regulated training for employment or obtain a certificate of professionalism or training leading to the acquisition of technical aptitude certification. As well as the professional qualification necessary for the exercise of a specific occupation promoted by the Public Employment Services.

– Lack of criminal record in spain and in their country of origin.

Residence in Spain through arraigo by training

How do you obtain residency in Spain by work ties?

Applicants who apply for labor roots must be found in spain and, as a mandatory condition, they must prove work relationships for a minimum period of six months.

What requirements are required of applicants for labor ties?

– A continuous stay must be accredited for a period of two yearsprior to the submission of the application

– Lack of criminal record In spainin your country of origin or in the country you have lived in for the last 5 years

– Demonstrate a contractual relationship whose duration not less than 6 months

Spain reformed the Immigration Law to attract young foreigners

What does family roots consist of to emigrate to Spain?

Applicants to emigrate to spain through the family roots must prove in advance that they have been on Spanish soil for 1 year uninterrupted.

Los Argentinians who want to settle with their family in the member of the European Union They must also carry out the “Family reunification” process so that both their partner or their spouse and their children can move:

What requirements must applicants meet?

– Lack of criminal record in spain and your country of origin

– Have a signed work contract by the worker and the employer at the time of the request for one year or more.

– In the case of carrying out activities in the same occupation, working partially and simultaneously for more than one employer, the presentation of several labor agreements will be admitted, all of them must comply with the mandatory duration of one year and the sum of which must represent a working week that must not be less than 30 hours

– Have family ties with other resident foreigners: spouses, registered domestic partners, ascendants and descendants in the first degree and direct line.

Emigrating to Spain: how to obtain a temporary work visa?

Residence in Spain through social roots

What is social roots in Spain about?

To apply for social roots it is essential to have a job offer or develop an independent or self-employed activity and the interested candidate must have remained in spain during 3 years without interruptions.

Said category of filing it is not renewableand its validity is only one year. However, if it is possible to modify it towards a residence and work authorization for others or self-employment that has a duration of 2 years.

Which are the requirements?:

– Have your own financial means or those of a family member

– Have your own company or job offer that guarantees at least the minimum interprofessional salary in the collective agreement applicable at the time of the request. (The contract will have a minimum duration of 20 hours a week in cases in which the occupation of minor positions or people who require support measures to exercise their legal capacity is accredited.

