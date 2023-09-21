How to recognize and prevent cases of virtual harassment

Soledad Fuster, psychologist and ESI reference / Photo courtesy

Cyberbullying is a form of violence aggravated by the possibility of anonymity provided by the Internet, the loss of empathy produced by not seeing the other person face to face, the speed of diffusion, and the massiveness of boys and girls who can be part of the aggression.

It usually occurs in continuity with bullying situations, since nowadays everything that happens in physical environments is recorded, photographed and published on social networks and other applications.

These are hostile comments in the digital environment, the publication of modified photos that ridicule the person receiving the harassment, but also the systematic exclusion of groups, online games, meetings organized by WhatsApp, etc.

Psychologist Soledad Fuster, graduate in Comprehensive Sexual Education and author of the book “Grooming Report” (Raíces, 2022), stated that what happens through digital media produces real effects. “Its consequences, far from disappearing when you disconnect the computer or close an application, persist in the short or long term, generating a psychological impact that affects the life of those who suffer,” she highlighted.

Indicators to identify cases of cyberbullying, according to the psychologist:

– They are looking at their cell phone excessively

– Anxiety or anger after using devices.

– Isolation from peers and also from family

– Sudden and apparently excessive anger and anguish

– Sleep disturbances

– Nightmares

– Changes in your eating behavior

– Rejection by his body

– Fears

– Decrease in school performance

– Refusal to attend school, club or other space shared with peers.

Fuster explained that this type of violence impacts the person who receives the attacks and produces deep suffering because he feels that he cannot stop it. He also stated that the boy or girl who is suffering from cyberbullying at some point tries to ask for help in whatever way he finds, but that “the indifference or invalidation of his emotions by peers and adults contributes to a more revictimizing scenario.” ”he added.

According to the psychologist, misinformation and the naturalization of micro-machismo, among other factors, sometimes leads adults to ignore or blame those who suffer. Instead, it is the tEmor and ignorance that leads a group of peers to remain silent and not offer help. “The potential risk of becoming the next target is always present, limiting their freedom of expression, self-care and that of other people,” he highlighted.

As prevention tools Fuster suggests:

– Maintain active and respectful listening

– A careful look

– Express the decision not to tolerate violence in any of its forms

– Accompany and contain those who suffer from attacks

– Provide self-care strategies

– Intervene, informing the authorities, talking to other adults or reporting the violation of rights

– Implement at home and at school, ESI with a digital perspective for the prevention and promotion of healthy bonds.

And he stressed that “cyberbullying generates consequences at a behavioral, affective, and social level, and can cause everything from a drop in school performance to suicide.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

