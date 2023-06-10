How to reduce costs and consumption of an electric car: Volkswagen takes the field

ROME – The big problem of electric cars still remains that of costs. The batteries alone, in fact, represent about 40 percent of the final price. Therefore, the great game of the future will certainly be played on new production processes to make electric cars cheaper and more competitive with models with internal combustion engines which, from 2035, at least in Europe, will no longer be able to be produced.

In this scenario, the Volkswagen group has just taken the field, which wants to implement a new production process for the batteries of electric cars in series. This is a so-called “dry coating” that should reduce energy consumption during cell production by 30 percent. This in turn should reduce the cost of electric cars by several hundred euros per vehicle, as explained to The mirror by Sebastian Wolf, CEO of battery subsidiary VW PowerCo. For Wolf it is a “game changer”, a breakthrough innovation for the global battery industry.







In internal tests, the method has proven itself, Wolf said. PowerCo therefore decided, under the leadership of Group Technology Director Thomas Schmall, to invest further in the process and to initially install a pilot line in a laboratory near Salzgitter. Volkswagen is currently building its first battery factory in the Lower Saxon city.

The new process, Volkswagen explained, has been researched together with a few partners since 2020. It is now to be applied to millions of battery cells by early 2027. Unlike the wet coating of battery electrodes which has been common until now, the energy-intensive drying process will no longer be needed. Project costs so far amount to around €40 million, but are likely to be much higher in the future.