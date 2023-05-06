how to set up a retreat to relax at home

We live in hectic times and we need to include a moment of rest and relaxation in our routine. For that, have a rest room it may be what you need to reserve, in the midst of the hustle and bustle of the days, a moment to be with yourself and simply rest.

In this article, we bring you some tips and inspiration for you to have a break room at home and take a few breaks from your home office throughout the day, or have a place to relax when you get home from work at night.

Browse the content:

What is a break room?

A break room, even if at some point it serves to socialize, should be geared more to relaxation than to being with others. It is a space to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, where there is an excess of information and, because of this, our body and mind have to make more efforts to cope.

With so many stimuli, demands and screens, we often only switch off when we go to sleep. And that’s not healthy at all, as it can even influence the quality of sleep. Our bodies and minds also need moments of relaxation while we are awake.

How to set up a break room in your home

The break room needs to have its own atmosphere that invites relaxation. With proper lighting, colors that encourage calm, a bit of nature and calming aromas, you can have a space like this at home.

Music to rock an afternoon nap (Photo: Shutterstock)

Here are some easy tips for setting up a break room and improving your quality of life.

Comfortable furniture is paramount.

Having comfortable furniture is really essential when you want a break room. Choose from a cozy sofa, a comfortable armchair, a puff bed or a pouf with a backrest. Any of these furniture makes the room irresistible for relaxation.

Depending on the space, it is worth investing in a good armchair and footrests. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Also bet on a side table, where you can place a book, a cup of tea – when it’s time to relax, tea always goes well – or forget about your cell phone while disconnecting from the virtual world for a bit.

Appropriate colors and lighting

When decorating a room in the house, it is always important to think about the lighting and the colors chosen, keeping in mind the purpose you want to give to that environment.

A lamp that serves as indirect lighting and for reading goes well in a break room (Photo: Shutterstock)

Through vision, colors stimulate different sensations. Therefore, to achieve the objective you have in a break room, it is worth thinking about more neutral and softer colors such as:

Branco: It is the color associated with peace. And there’s nothing more relaxing than having a clear head;

It is the color associated with peace. And there’s nothing more relaxing than having a clear head; Azul: in its different shades, it is a color that encourages tranquility, confidence and relaxation;

in its different shades, it is a color that encourages tranquility, confidence and relaxation; Verde: as it is a color that is associated with nature, it brings a climate of freshness to the environment.

Read too: Color combination: tips for you not to make mistakes when making your home more colorful

In the lighting of a break room there is no doubt about the choice between cold or warm light. The second option is by far the most suitable, as it is more associated with feelings of comfort, peace and relaxation. While cold lights are more used when you want an opposite effect, focusing on factors such as attention and productivity, for example.

An indirect light is also a great idea for a break room. And if your relaxation means always having a book in hand, you can have a reading corner, with a good lamp next to a comfortable armchair.

Indirect lighting is easy on the eyes and adds charm to the room (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rugs and hammock make the environment more cozy

To enhance your living room even more, you can invest in a rug, this item that transforms any environment into a unique corner of the house. The idea of ​​the break room is that it has its own atmosphere and the rug can also demarcate the space. The furries are very relaxing for the feet, but they all help to keep the room temperature more stable.

A furry rug to relax and do mental hygiene next to a furry little being (Photo: Shutterstock)

If there’s space, there’s nothing more relaxing and inviting than installing a hammock in the room. It is a guarantee that the room will be used to the fullest.

The hammock is a wild item for relaxing, reading and taking a nap (Photo: Shutterstock)

Consider including some plants

Having a bit of nature in the break room makes all the difference. Plants not only change the look by giving an air of welcome, but also transform the atmosphere with their scents. So, invest in them to accompany you in your moments of relaxation.

There are some plants that can even help with the quality of the air in the environment. The Sword of São Jorge, for example, works well indoors and even renews the air, which contributes to physical well-being. Boas, Peace Lilies, Ficus and Dracenas live well indoors and also help remove toxins from the air.

Plants are key in a break room (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you opt for the neutral wall, plants also provide the necessary warmth for the environment. And, if your space is limited, a hanging garden on the wall, small shelves with vases or a corner on the floor for a broadleaf plant like Ficus are some possible solutions to include plants in your break room.

Read too: Urban jungle: how to integrate lots of plants into your home decor

Scents help with relaxation

Scents also stimulate different sensations and can help with relaxation. To flavor the environment, you can use a scent diffuser or make use of essential oils by dripping a few drops on the pillows. If it’s more of a zen vibe, having a little space for an incense is also valid.

When using diffusers, look for models that can receive the essential oil. Because, in the medium term, the oil ends up corroding and spoils equipment that is not suitable.

Aroma diffusers help give the break room a relaxed atmosphere (Photo: Shutterstock)

As the taste for certain aromas is very personal, it is important to try which one you like best among the many that calm and bring lightness. Lavender is always at the top of the list of beneficial aromas for well-being. But there are also other options such as Marjoram, Roman Chamomile, Cedar and Tangerine, which also help to reduce agitation in the nervous system, contributing to relaxation and rest.

But remember: only essential oils have proven benefits according to Aromatherapy. A different “smell” in the environment can be something very pleasant, but it will not necessarily bring benefits.

How about living in a place where you can have a break room?

Now that you know how easy it is to have a break room, how about living in a place that allows you to enjoy this relaxing space at home? Here at MeuLugar, you will find this and several other tips to make your home look like you.

QuintoAndar can help you find an ideal property for you to have the room you need for your quality of life. On our website or in the app, you can search for properties using more than 70 filters in the search, which makes your search more agile and assertive.

And you can even see real estate ads with photos taken by professional photographers and you can use the virtual tour to see all the details of the space and even find the ideal room to set up your relaxation space.