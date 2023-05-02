Home » how to sign up and to whom it corresponds
In Neuquén, neighbors residing in neighborhoods without gas services they will once again have discounts on their rates from the Neuquén Provincial Energy Entity (EPEN). The discount will be between months of May and September.

From the EPEN they communicated that for some years now, the entity with its own funds, implements a subsidy. The benefit covers the users within the provincewhere the agency has jurisdiction.

“The localities or places that do not have gas are taken into account, or those places where there are gas networks through Camuzzi or Hidenesa, but for some reason, the network does not reach each sector, or they are under construction , etc. And also individual and isolated clients who do not have the gas service”, they pointed out from EPEN.

They explained that every year each municipality updates the available data and the crossing of information is carried out.

During 2022, the number of clients with this benefit exceeded 9,600. “The projection for this year will be the same or a little higher. Especially in the southern zone, Villa La Angostura, San Martín and Junín de los Andes”specified the president of EPEN Francisco Zambon.

In the case of San Martín de los Andes, the registration It can be done at the headquarters of the Secretariat of Social Development and Human Rights (Drury and Fosbery) and in the three delegations located in El Arenal, Vega Centro and Cordones del Chapelco. Those who must register can do so from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., up to and including Friday, May 5. It is necessary to attend with a photocopy of your last invoice received.

The inscription can be done every monthin case they had not made it in this first call, they clarified,


