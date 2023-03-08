The National Social Security Administration joins the PHome program, an economic benefit that vulnerable families can access. This program seeks to guarantee the access to jugs in households or public welfare entities that are in a vulnerable socioeconomic situation.

In this line, within the March collection dates include the payment for retirees and pensioners together with the $15,000 bonusthe amount of the Food Card plus the Milk Supplement and assets for the Universal Child Allowance (AUH) and the Universal Pregnancy Allowance (AUE), among other benefits.

Which groups can receive assistance?

– PPeople who live in areas without natural gas service or that are not connected within the home gas distribution network.

– Soup kitchens, picnic areas, neighborhood clubs, childcare centers and community centers across the country without natural gas service and using bottled liquefied gas.

Requirements to access the Home Program

– No member of the family group can have a gas meter in their name.

– If a person with a certificate of disability (CUD) resides in the house issued by the competent authority, the highest income of the inhabitants of the home must not exceed 3 minimum, vital and mobile wages.

– If the property is located in La Pampa, Neuquén, Río Negro, Chubut, Santa Cruz, Tierra del Fuego or Carmen de Patagonesthe highest income of the inhabitants of the home must not exceed 2.8 minimum wages, or up to 4.2 minimum wages if a person with a disability certificate (CUD) resides in the home.

Enrollment in the Home Program

Those interested must enter “Mi Anses” with CUIL and Social Security Code. If you do not have it, you can create it at the moment through the website anses.gob.ar

– Check and upload personal data.

– On the menu. Select “Programs and Benefits” and then “Request Social Rate”.

– Click on “Home Program” and follow the necessary steps to request the social bottle.

– Once the application is completed, the proof of the procedure must be downloaded.

Meanwhile, according to what is established by the Secretary of Energy, the amount for the beneficiaries of the home program is $602.

Home Program: when is it charged in March

– DNI ended at 0: March 8, 2023.

– DNI finalized at 1: March 9, 2023.

– DNI finalized in 2: March 10, 2023.

– DNI finalized in 3: March 13, 2023.

– DNI finalized in 4: March 14, 2023.

– DNI finalized in 5: March 15, 2023.

– DNI finalized on 6: March 16, 2023.

– DNI finalized on 7: March 17, 2023.

-DNI finalized on 8: March 20, 2023.

– DNI finalized at 9: March 21, 2023

