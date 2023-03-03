Ladies and gentlemen!Happy new year

Even if I say that, maybe it’s been a while since the New Year (laughs).

The days go by really fast.

The end of the year will go by in a blink of an eye, but after the New Year, February may be approaching before you know it.

I really wanted to write a blog with the title “What is my goal for this year?!” (By that time, maybe half a year had passed, (laughs))

Well, this time I think I’ll talk about how to spend new year’s day.

I went back to my parents’ house on New Year’s Day, but I just kept eating and sleeping (laughs).

Why do I get sleepy when I’m at my parent’s house?

When I opened the refrigerator, there were apples and strawberries, and the shelves were full of oranges. Before I knew it, I was always carrying fruits!

I also ate osechi in ozoni.

At New Year’s Eve, we ate things that we don’t usually eat, starting with things that we don’t usually eat, while talking about things like, “Why do you always have this left over?” By the way, for some reason, the first place in the championship that remained in our house was dashimaki tamago (lol)!

I went to Hatsumode twice (I wonder if the second time was Hatsumode (lol)?) I drew a fortune both times, and both times I got great luck, so it was a good start!

Lastly, I would like to talk about the “Things I want to do this year” video posted on Men’s Nonno’s official Instagram.

I chose the word “to be set” because of the recent unprecedented sauna boom, and I chose the word “to be set” for the sauna!

This is because I want to visit various saunas this year and also take care of myself!

I look forward to having a good relationship with you this year too!

see you! !

