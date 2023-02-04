Home Entertainment How to Start an Institutional Apostolate, Part 2—Jeff Mirus
How to Start an Institutional Apostolate, Part 2—Jeff Mirus

How to Start an Institutional Apostolate, Part 2—Jeff Mirus

Jul 10, 2018

This episode is for anyone who believes he is called to found a
Catholic apostolate, or anyone who is overseeing one already. In
this second part of a two-part interview, CatholicCulture.org
founder Jeff Mirus shares more lessons from his decades of
experience founding several Catholic organizations.

In the mid-80s he left Christendom College to start a publishing
company. Then circumstances forced him to transition away from
full-time apostolic work which, though painful at the time,
providentially set the stage for him to return on more sustainable
terms, leading to the present online apostolate.

Links

Part 1 of the Jeff Mirus interview https://www.catholicculture.org/podcast/index.cfm?id=9

Books mentioned

Fr. William Most, The Consciousness of Christ

Read online:
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/most/getwork.cfm?worknum=215

Buy used: https://amzn.to/2N3Kgsy

The Fr. William Most Collection https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/most/

Timothy T. O’Donnell, Heart of the Redeemer https://amzn.to/2zpGrMC

Warren H. Carroll, The Guillotine and the Cross
https://amzn.to/2uiShSL

Jeffrey Mirus, Reasons for Hope https://amzn.to/2L0oaXs

Jeffrey Mirus, The Divine Courtship https://amzn.to/2zzsdsL

Dennis Larkin, A Walk to Rome https://amzn.to/2MXqkri

Review of St. Katharine Drexel biography https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/otc.cfm?id=1266

Show Notes:

Jeff Mirus interview

3:51

1:20 Summary of Part 1

3:50 Jeff leaves Christendom College to start a publishing
company, Trinity Communications

5:54 Why Jeff doesn’t like looking backwards

8:49 Getting Trinity off the ground using Christendom’s mailing
list

10:45 Jeff’s two books, Reasons for Hope and The
Divine Courtship

11:34 Efficiency of running a small company without a board of
trustees and political battles

12:50 Some of the best books Jeff published: Carroll’s The
Guillotine and the CrossFr. Most’s The Consciousness of
ChristLarkin’s A Walk to RomeO’Donnell’s
Heart of the Redeemer

15:37 Failure of Trinity as a publisher in 1991, Jeff’s
realization that he could not do apostolic work full-time

See also  Burberry unveils Spring/Summer 2023 collection

16:34 Jeff learns to program, begins computer consulting and
online apostolate, Catholic Resource Network, work for EWTN

19:35 CatholicCulture.org’s predecessor, PetersNet, begins in
1996—funded by computer consulting business

21:24 Trinity does all the programing for Phil Lawler’s Catholic
World News, then a separate company

23:16 Importance of making it so Jeff could be removed by other
board members if he ever went against the Church

24:27 Why God forced Jeff away from full-time apostolic work in
order to put him in a position where he could both support his
family and serve the Church without overworking himself

25:33 Programming analogy: Elegant solutions to problems vs.
using “brute force”; importance of standing back from problems and
learning to delegate and work with a team

30:12 Differences between PetersNet and CatholicCulture.org

32:31 Ethos distinguishing CatholicCulture.org from other
faithful Catholic websites when it started in 2003

35:56 Trinity buys Catholic World News in 2006; transition from
funding via for-profit company to email-solicited donations just in
time for 2008 financial crisis and dissolution of Trinity
Consulting

43:19 CatholicCulture.org’s reciprocal model of support;
depending on Divine Providence rather than being an institution
that exists to perpetuate itself

48:03 Future of Trinity Communications and CatholicCulture.org:
transitioning away from Jeff’s leadership

50:01 Final advice for those doing apostolic work: “Unless the
LORD builds the house, he labors in vain who builds it.” (Psalm
127)

51:59 This week’s excerpt: St. Katharine
Drexel

