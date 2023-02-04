Jun 27, 2018
Abriana Chilelli had to drive her children past a lewd strip
club advertisement every day on their way home from school in
downtown Denver. But instead of taking a fatalistic attitude and a
detour, or worse, just accepting it, she got in touch with a city
councilman and within days, the pornographic image was gone. We
discuss her story and the lessons she learned about how we can
still accomplish positive change in our communities, and the
importance of teaching children the true meaning of their
bodies.
Links
Abriana Chilelli https://twitter.com/AbrianaChilelli
Book mentioned in interview: Good Pictures, Bad
Pictures https://goo.gl/XHNJzn
Book reviewed: A Bad Catholic’s Essays on What’s Wrong with
the World by Marc Barnes https://amzn.to/2MZhQkl
Sample essay https://www.firstthings.com/article/2017/08/make-hell-hot-again
Marc Barnes’s website https://bad-catholic.com/
1979 Wise Blood film adaptation https://amzn.to/2yJjd3N
Timestamps
00:48 Book review: A Bad Catholic’s Essays on What’s Wrong
with the World by Marc Barnes
7:59 John Huston’s film adaptation of Flannery O’Connor’s
Wise Blood
9:46 Abriana Chilelli interview
10:50 The lewd advertisement on Abriana’s commute home from her
children’s school
15:07 Her attempts to get it taken down, and final success with
help from a city councilman
19:54 What she learned: Don’t assume nothing can be done; the
problem of Catholic fatalism and the need to be in the public
square and build relationships
22:00 Thomas’s frustration at lewd public service ads on the NYC
subway
24:36 #MeToo and America’s reckoning with the consumption of
women’s bodies
26:06 Tact and truth: communicating your complaint in a way that
accomplishes something
30:53 Abriana’s work as curriculum director for Catholic schools
in the Archdiocese of Denver; how to teach children about the
meaning of their bodies
34:20 How pornography influences gender ideology
36:03 This week’s excerpt: Pope Francis, The joy of love, Ch. 4, p. 151 https://goo.gl/yLgtwU