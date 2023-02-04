Abriana Chilelli had to drive her children past a lewd strip

club advertisement every day on their way home from school in

downtown Denver. But instead of taking a fatalistic attitude and a

detour, or worse, just accepting it, she got in touch with a city

councilman and within days, the pornographic image was gone. We

discuss her story and the lessons she learned about how we can

still accomplish positive change in our communities, and the

importance of teaching children the true meaning of their

bodies.

Links

Abriana Chilelli https://twitter.com/AbrianaChilelli

Book mentioned in interview: Good Pictures, Bad

Pictures https://goo.gl/XHNJzn

Book reviewed: A Bad Catholic’s Essays on What’s Wrong with

the World by Marc Barnes https://amzn.to/2MZhQkl

Sample essay https://www.firstthings.com/article/2017/08/make-hell-hot-again

Marc Barnes’s website https://bad-catholic.com/

1979 Wise Blood film adaptation https://amzn.to/2yJjd3N

Timestamps

00:48 Book review: A Bad Catholic’s Essays on What’s Wrong

with the World by Marc Barnes

7:59 John Huston’s film adaptation of Flannery O’Connor’s

Wise Blood

9:46 Abriana Chilelli interview

10:50 The lewd advertisement on Abriana’s commute home from her

children’s school

15:07 Her attempts to get it taken down, and final success with

help from a city councilman

19:54 What she learned: Don’t assume nothing can be done; the

problem of Catholic fatalism and the need to be in the public

square and build relationships

22:00 Thomas’s frustration at lewd public service ads on the NYC

subway

24:36 #MeToo and America’s reckoning with the consumption of

women’s bodies

26:06 Tact and truth: communicating your complaint in a way that

accomplishes something

30:53 Abriana’s work as curriculum director for Catholic schools

in the Archdiocese of Denver; how to teach children about the

meaning of their bodies

34:20 How pornography influences gender ideology

36:03 This week’s excerpt: Pope Francis, The joy of love, Ch. 4, p. 151 https://goo.gl/yLgtwU