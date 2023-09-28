Cloud storage is a model that allows files and data to be stored on the Internet through a cloud computing provider, which is accessed through the public network or a dedicated private network connection.

Cloud services are convenient and are often a secure bank for private data. But for this information to be more protected, it is recommended to take into account some cybersecurity issues.

How to store private data in the cloud securely

The German Internet Industry Association (eco) mentions the caution of activating synchronization and automatic backup of mobile device data with the respective cloud service. Otherwise, photos or videos, for example, will not be regularly uploaded to the providers’ data center servers.

According to the association’s experts, the best way to have data clearly organized is to use the organization and labeling functions of the respective cloud service. For example, photos can be sorted into albums or categories, making them easier to find again later.

It is also important to look at the data protection settings of the online storage provider and establish, for example, which photos and videos should be visible to others and which should not.

Please note: Many providers automatically scan uploaded images and depending on the location of the business, the legal treatment of images may be different.

It also makes sense to store data on servers in encrypted form and be able to activate two-factor authentication (2FA) to secure the user account in the cloud.

Since even an online storage service is not 100 percent immune to breakdowns, regular backups of data are imperative. External hard drives are suitable for this purpose.

Some examples of cloud storage

Some examples of cloud storage services include:

Google DriveMicrosoft OneDriveDropboxAmazon S3iCloud

