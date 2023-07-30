How to turn your home into a green oasis

If you want to have a forest at home to call your own, urban jungle style, it’s important to have a plan. Being on top of the ideal plants for the rooms and the care to keep them healthy.

Understand what this style of decoration is and how you can build such a pleasant, green and cozy environment inside your house or apartment.

Check out what you will read here:

What is Urban Jungle?

Double bed, next to the window, surrounded by plants, urban jungle style.

The concept of urban jungle, translated as urban jungle, is to have environments inside your home with lots of plants and decorations representing nature.

The style was developed six years ago with the aim of making you feel connected to nature, bringing more life to the home and providing cleaner air.

This type of decoration won over residents of large cities, especially those who defend the environment and sustainability. In addition to creating beautiful environments, surrounded by foliage, there are those who take advantage of this space to have vegetable gardens at home.

You can select a corner in the room, preferably near the window, to be more cozy to work, rest or receive friends with an urban jungle feel.

If you have an integrated kitchen, you can use the worktop to be the place for your homemade forest.

Your bedroom can have this living nature next to the bed, close to the brightest point in the room, as in the example above.

Your bathroom can also receive plants that are able to absorb moisture from the room and are bathroom plants. For those who have a large shower, the tip is to insert the boa constrictors in the space opposite the shower. The urban jungle style on balconies has already gained fans.

Benefits of the urban jungle in your home

Home office, facing a window, surrounded by an urban jungle.

Have one urban jungle in your home offers a series of benefits for your life. Among them are:

wellness promotion

Science confirms that contact with plants has a relaxing and therapeutic effect on stress, anxiety and depression. The urban jungle can be a place of tranquility amid the demands of everyday life.

Air humidification and purification

Plants remove pollutants and toxins from the air, acting as natural filters and are allies in preventing allergies. They also release moisture into the air in their perspiration process.

Increased productivity

The presence of plants stimulates concentration, problem-solving skills and is capable of increasing productivity. They can reduce mental fatigue and improve mood.

How to make an urban jungle?

Unleash your creativity by setting up your urban jungle in your home. Here are tips on how to make the urban jungle and the precautions to be taken in these environments:

Check the types of plants

Select the plants you like and check if the room idealized for the urban jungle is appropriate. A tactic for the formation of urban jungles is to use plants that do not like direct sunlight or that need diffused light, such as shade or semi-shade plants.

But if your bet is to explore the porch and external areas, set up your urban jungle with plants in the sun. Jade succulents need 4 hours of direct sun to stay alive and healthy, for example.

We separate some plants for you:

boa constrictor

boa constrictor leaves.

The boa constrictor (Epipremnum pinnatum) is a shade- or sun-loving green vine that is ideal for your urban jungle. It is a plant that likes indirect light.

She can stay in the living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and external areas of the house suspended or in vases on the floor. In hot seasons, it needs to be watered three times a week and less often in colder ones.

Fertilize the boa constrictor every three months with organic fertilizer and worm humus. You can remove the yellow leaves and poorly formed branches frequently and mark the biannual pruning schedule.

Sword of Saint George

A woman holds a vase with the Sword of Saint George.

Another option for your urban jungle is Saint George’s sword (Dracaena trifasciata), a dark green, sword-shaped plant that is easy to care for.

By African beliefs, she is a symbol of protection and should be placed near the door and has properties to purify the air.

This species likes partial shade, indirect sunlight, but is sun resistant. It is very important to fertilize it with NPK 10-10-10 fertilizer once or twice a year. The acronym represents Nitrogen (N), Phosphorus (P) and Potassium (K), nutrients for plants.

Playing water once a week is enough for the species. Before watering it again, touch the soil and feel if it is dry. Be careful, excess water can rot the roots.

Begonia

Begonia.

The begonia gives the urban jungle an elegance due to its foliage between green and red, as in the image above, and it can flower all year round. There are several species and they can be grown on balconies, avoiding direct sun.

Watering the plant should be done when the soil is dry, between three to four days. Water only the soil and not the plant, and remove old leaves and flowers to prevent soil contamination.

The soil for planting in vases must be enriched with organic matter and the piece must have an opening to drain the water. Fertilization can be done with fish flour, urea and castor bean cake every two months.

Yucca

Pots with Yucca, left.

Yucca or yuca is a shrub that can have a thin, thorny stem and large palm-like leaves – see the example in the image above.

It can reach about six meters and gives a special touch in the urban jungle. The bush needs at least three hours of sun and likes balconies and windows.

The plant can be watered weekly, but the ideal is not to leave the soil too wet and earthworm humus or manure can be used in the soil, but it does not need fertilizers. From time to time, dry or withered leaves need to be removed.

Diversify your home garden

Have you noticed how forests are full of shapes? When setting up your urban jungle, invest in larger and smaller plants and decorative items. The more foliage and less flowers, the greater practicality in care.

Arrange the plants ensuring natural light, the circulation of residents and in harmony with the furniture in the house.

Decorating tips to enhance your urban jungle

Decoration is one of the high points of urban jungle and is responsible for enhancing its plants. Check out items that will make all the difference:

Urban jungle glasses with different models of glasses.

Enhance the beauty of your urban jungle plants with decorative vases such as ceramic ones, which are elegant and their patterns and textures can give a modern look to the environment. It can be both on the floor and on shelves.

If the bet is on visual effect, the glass vases allow you to see even the roots of the plants, a different touch. If you want a more rustic feel, there are wooden vases that can have different colors and shapes, as well as woven straw baskets.

Supports Potted plants, in urban jungle, suspended by macramé.

Supports such as bookshelves and hanging shelves are useful in setting up the urban jungle. You can have a green wall with the trellis support, a grid used for the plants to curl up or fix themselves. So you will have a vertical garden.

The handcrafted touch can come from the use of ropes in supports for the vases with the macramé technique, as in the image above.

This type of weaving relies on braids and ties to form a suspended structure that holds the vase. She is recommended for pending plants.

natural elements

In addition to plants, your urban jungle can have rocks — like pebbles or river stones — and small water sources and bamboo-formed items. By opting for wooden picture frames, table or benches, you enrich the place with natural elements.

Green color Apartment with walls painted in light green, accentuating the characteristics of an urban jungle.

It is worth investing in green furniture to decorate your urban jungle, as well as utensils in this color, as they are reminiscent of nature. You can paint a wall in the same hue to add to the look, as in the image above.

Objects Decorative pictures that depict nature are great for enhancing the urban jungle style.

In the preparation of this unique corner of your home, paintings that refer to nature can be used, as in the image above, pillows and armchairs printed with this theme.

Urban Jungle for small spaces

Your urban jungle can take up a small space. One of the tricks is to keep the potted plants close together to give the volume that the jungle requires and to choose plants such as boa constrictors and ferns to use on shelves and other supports.

These species give a cascading effect and follow the style of pendant plants.

Another option is to form a living wall, filled with plants.

Read too: How to make a vertical garden in 4 steps.

How about finding the ideal property to set up your own urban jungle?

Ready to have beautiful spaces, full of leaves, that connect you with nature in your home? Find the ideal property with QuintoAndar.

Through the search filters available on the platform, you can define everything you most want for your new home or apartment and find the best options.

Access the QuintoAndar website or app and find your new home!

QuintoAndar provides the comments box below for readers to exchange information, but is not responsible for the content published by them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

