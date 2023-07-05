How was the first contact between the Court and the suspected young man?

Three days have passed since the discovery of the body of Joaquín Sperani (14) in Laboulaye, in the southeast of Córdoba, and the case continues to cause stupor. Meanwhile, the legal case is progressing under summary secrecy and the Sperani-Flores family already has a plaintiff lawyer who represents them with access to the case.

This Wednesday, Sebastián Moro, the judge of Control, Childhood, Adolescence, Juvenile Criminal, Family and Gender Violence and Offenses of that city, who is investigating the fateful outcome, reported through the press area of ​​the Justice of Córdoba that on Tuesday , along with his team of collaborators, contacted L., the 14-year-old adolescent involved in Joaquín’s death, who on Monday was referred to the Admission and Diagnostic Center (CAD), which depends on the Esperanza Complex, located in the Cordoba town of Bouwer.

The contact between the court with L. and his public defender Mariana Ferreyra was by videoconference. The professional explained her rights to the adolescent and told him that she will be her “complementary representative” in the juvenile criminal process.

During the meeting, the court verified the situation of the adolescent and the level of progress of the studies that are being carried out from the CAD.

Meanwhile, the court confirmed that, in the coming days, the director of Crime Victim Assistance, Alicia Salusso, and the Secretary for Childhood, Adolescence and Family, Georgina Tavella, will travel to Laboulaye to draw up a work plan with the family of the victim, in order to accompany them in this traumatic experience.

France assumed the complaint of Joaquín’s family

This Wednesday, first morning, the lawyer Raúl Frencia was formally constituted as a plaintiff in the case investigating the murder of Joaquín Sperani.

This was confirmed by sources from his legal study to La Voz. In this way, Frencia represents Martín Sperani and Mariela Flores, the teenager’s parents, and will be the only one who will have access to the cause carried out by Moro.

On Tuesday, Moro received Joaquín’s parents. They were accompanied by France. In that private meeting, the couple expressed their concerns to the court in relation to the ongoing judicial process and requested various evidentiary measures, some of which had already been ordered by the judicial officer.

“The investigation is ongoing, it has not yet concluded, elements are missing,” said the lawyer, adding that Joaquín’s family hypothesis is that “other people could have participated.”

“I don’t think they had a problem acting the way this boy did,” Frencia said, referring to the reason for the attack attributed to another 14-year-old teenager.

For the complaint, it is important to determine whether on Thursday, June 29, the day Joaquín disappeared, the boys entered the abandoned house alone or with other people where on Sunday at noon they found the lifeless body of the adolescent, for which reason the security cameras security of the area could be key to clarify this point and shed light.

Laboulaye. Dismayed by the crime of Joaquín Sperani. (Courtesy Southern Nexos)

Dying at 14: Joaquín’s crime moves an entire country

According to what is stated in the judicial case, Joaquín disappeared on Thursday, June 29 when he arrived at the Ipem school No. 278 “Malvinas Argentinas”, left the bicycle in the school yard and left without going to class.

That Thursday, after 4:00 p.m., all trace of the boy was lost. The security cameras in the area analyzed show the moment when the boy walks down the sidewalk, a few meters from his school, accompanied by L., his friend and schoolmate, who is late today and is suspected of being the perpetrator of the crime. , after he told the police and judicial authorities on Sunday, according to reports, that he “had killed him.”

That June 29, Joaquín’s parents were alarmed at not hearing from him after school and filed a complaint with the Laboulaye Departmental Unit, which gave rise to the search.

Infographic: The last known route of Joaquín

Finally, on Sunday the body of the teenager was found by neighbors in an abandoned house located just over 100 meters from the school, after which Joaquín’s friend was arrested, who cannot be charged for the crime because he is 14 years old. and it is not punishable according to the laws in force in Argentina.

Laboulaye. The house where the lifeless body of the teenager was found on Sunday (La Voz).

The autopsy determined that the boy had multiple blows to the head that caused head trauma and brain damage that led to his death.

