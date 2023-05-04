How was the rescue of the body of the farmer who was lost in the north of Neuquén

The sad news of the death of a farmer in the north of Neuquén, dismayed the inhabitants of Taquimilán and mourned the activity again. From that moment on, an important operational and logistical deployment began to rescue the body of 71-year-old Carlos Aravena.

The area in which it was found is difficult to access, about 20 kilometers from Taquimilán. For this reason, it was necessary Neuquén Civil Defense helicopter. Another police team arrived at the scene by land.

As it was known, Aravena was in a small stall with no roof, while their belongings were found scattered on the way to the entrance of the precarious construction.

Civil Defense helicopter used for rescue

Martin Giusti, undersecretary of Civil Defense and Citizen Protection confirmed that in the helicopter Medical professionals and experts traveled. «It was possible to establish that death was caused by hypothermia. and it dates from the weekend,” he said, adding that “we believe that what happened was that the storm of those days caught him.”

The partial improvement of the weather conditions helped the tasks that were divided into two. The rescue of the body and gather the belongings of the man.

Another team, made up of police officers, went by land and took a few more hours to arrive, walking 7 kilometers to the point of discovery.

Giusti reported that neighbors, health personnel, police officers and the family themselves participated in the search from the child.

The roofless structure where the body was.

