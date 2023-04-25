How was the sophisticated robbery at the house of deputy Ayelén Quiroga in Neuquén

The house of the legislator Ayelén Quiroga (Together for Change) and the member of the Judicial Council, Conrado Leszczynskiwas the target of a group of thieves who They managed to violate all security measures from the private neighborhood in which it is located, in Neuquén.

The robbery, as far as he could find out Black river from sources linked to the investigation, occurred on Friday afternoon and had sophisticated details. The legislator confirmed the fact to this medium: “They rummaged through everything, but they didn’t take anything of value”said.

It all started on Friday the 21st around 6:30 p.m. when the thieves, it is almost proven that more than one, They opened Leszczynski’s vanwhich was parked on Avenida Olascoaga at 1,000.

From the interior they stole a briefcase and keys.

Entrance to the private neighborhood

In another vehicle they went to the Sauces del Limay neighborhood, located behind Valentina Sur Rural and near the river, and were able to enter through the gate used by the owners. with the stolen truck key.

The sources indicated that they headed straight to the house of the Quiroga-Leszczynski couple. According to the complaint, they only stole a medal and a Direct TV decoder.

the safe

The deputy told Black river that “they rummaged through everything but did not take valuables. They thought there was something that wasn’t there, like money.”

the strangers They managed to open the safe, but according to the complaint it was empty.

“It was while we were at my son’s birthday. They stole control of the truck from us and with that they entered,” Quiroga explained. They suspect someone in the environment.

No cameras or alarm

The deputy confirmed that neither the surveillance cameras of his home nor the alarm worked.

He described how they stole jewelry that they had “more sentimental value than anything elsebecause they were not made of gold.

He noted that the investigators “were up until 5 in the morning taking prints.”

Sources close to the case, led by the robbery prosecutor, Soledad Rangone, pointed out that they are checking other surveillance cameras to look for clues about the perpetrators.



