Within Easter holidayslas bank branches across the country will not open tomorrow Thursday or Friday. That is They will be closed for public service until next Mondayas reported today by Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA).

Yes, the electronic channels of each firm will work normallyAs the home banking, mobile banking and ATMsjust as they usually do during holidays.

Through these options, Various operations can be carried out such as payments with transfers that are accessible, efficient and safe and avoid the use of cash.

Other digital payment options are debit and credit cards; as with a cell phone, with any virtual or bank walletusers can read QR codes and make transfer payments, the agency remarked.

Changes in the ANSES payment schedule

In this context, the National Social Security Administration (ANSES) announced that will suspend the payment schedule for him Easter holiday 2023.

In this way, as of Monday, April 10, the collections of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH), Pregnancy Allowance (AUE), Non-Contributory Pensions (PNC), retirement and other benefits.

