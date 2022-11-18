Original title: How to go on with the low-score talk show conference

“Hulan won the championship” was not on the hot search, which is a bit out of touch with the predictions of many viewers who like talk shows – such a big event in the entertainment industry, well, it’s not a big deal, after all, the final score of this season’s “Talk Show Conference” 5.3 points.

The fifth season of “Talk Show Conference” dropped to 5.0 points just after two episodes aired, and Douban scores for the first four seasons were all above 6.8 points. Judging from the ratings, the audience is not satisfied. The talk show has developed rapidly for four or five years, and the cast has gradually grown, and the level of performance has not shown any surprises. Originally wanted to use heavyweight comedians to increase attention, but Na Ying and Zhou Xun were scolded on the hot search because they didn’t understand the “memes” of talk shows. In the next few episodes, Li Dan has learned to behave well. It is not necessary for the comedian to be a big celebrity. It is not good to steal the limelight from the talk show actors. In the first few episodes of the competition, the score of 5.0 was fixed like this, and it was not increased until the final of the highest level. This score obviously made the talk show world a little panicked. Everyone from Li Dan to Hulan, Pangbo, and Niaoniao took it Tossing the stalk, laughing at himself, the last round of Niao Niao said bluntly, “I’m afraid that I will really win the championship. I don’t want to be the champion of the talk show conference with the lowest rating in history. Then I will be the worst one. Champion.” Just kidding, Niao Niao was “angry” for his colleagues in this way.

The emotion of “anger” may come from trying so hard, but you don’t buy it. If this is the first season of “Talk Show Conference”, the effect must be much better than it is now, and it will not get such a low score. After five seasons, so many talk show audiences have been cultivated. Although the actors have new faces, it is getting more and more difficult to make the audience laugh. Every old actor said that the material was exhausted, so that the story of the cooking class of the newcomer Maodou “stewed the large intestine in Somalia” conquered the audience for a whole season, and won the third place in the highest ranking of the newcomers in one fell swoop. You must know that Li Xueqin, who was popular last time, also However, he won the fifth place, and Xu Zhisheng won the fourth place last season as a rookie.

In 2017, “Talk Show Conference” was born, and the Xiaoguo culture behind it became the top three comedy giants alongside Happy Twist and Deyun Club. Li Dan is well versed in traffic codes, and he did not hesitate to break the barriers to invite all colleagues to hold “meetings”, which made the talk show industry start at once, presenting a thriving situation, making popular new stars such as Wang Mian, Yang Li, Li Xueqin, Xu Zhisheng, and so on. Bringing significant economic benefits. More than one talk show actor mentioned that they came to “Talk Show Conference” to sell more tickets. However, they not only sold more tickets because of “Talk Show Conference”. “.

“Talk Show Conference” has come to the fifth season, and the decline in word-of-mouth is due to the fact that it is more and more people feel that content-driven to marketing-driven. Li Dan, who is “not worth it in the world“, is very honest and controls the traffic to death. In the fifth season, he made a lot of operations that violated “Xiaoguo”: the UP owner with 3 million fans eliminated the fawn that many people liked; Zhao Xiaohui sadly withdrew from the game after PKing the rock by audience voting, and Li Dan called back the rock ; Siwen returned, and Wang Jianguo said a “first seven (wives)” stalk, earning a wave of hot searches-obviously, none of these could save the low-scoring “Talk Show Conference 5”, and it was not until the later stage of the game that it relied on The content regained some popularity.

Hu Lan won the championship as a talk show master, and was unanimously called “deserved”. Hu Lan is an indispensable figure in the “Talk Show Conference”. He has participated in four “Talk Show Conferences” and has won good rankings every time. He has won the third, fourth, and fifth places, and finally won the championship this season . Hu Lan is capable and hardworking, and Wang Jianguo is obviously lazy compared to him. Hulan can fight until the last minute, just like the proposition composition in the last round of this season’s “Talk Show Conference”, Hulan “bombed” the scene. At the beach, I didn’t think about the draft, people want to open it”, but told the Shandong audience at the scene that “Qi Huangong and the talk show king have to rely on Guan (view) Zhong (audience)”, which shows that Hulan used What a great work.

This year, Niao Niao has the highest call to win the championship. She is more outputting opinions with keen tentacles, which is another kind of humor. At first, the “social terror” Niao Niao almost made people think that she was imitating Li Xueqin, but she gradually formed her own style, complaining quietly and counterattacking unexpectedly. She speaks slowly, with a flat expression of “sneering”: she doesn’t know anything, she can only play the role of father; the girl lives alone, because she is afraid of putting a pair of men’s shoes at the door; It will break the audience’s expectations of her and cause a surprise effect. For example, in the final performance, she used domineering language such as “I pretended to be introverted, they are all fighting for the king, and only I will be the queen”, which created a wonderful contrast; Said that I am Li Dan’s younger sister, Li Niao, and I said that since I am his sister, why can’t he call me Niao Dan” to break the impression that he rarely “offended” before. The Most Surprising Actor of The Show.

Looking at the fifth season of “Talk Show Conference”, the audience still likes the performances with solid content: Meng Chuan’s wall-climbing tiger, Tong Monan’s Beixiaguan, Qiu Rui’s thanks to Wang Tao, Maodou’s stewed large intestine, and Niao Niao’s one person is also very good. Embarrassment is the highlight of “Talk Show 5”. The talk show industry has suddenly exploded in popularity, whether to continue to settle or to quickly realize it has become a choice in front of you, to appear in variety shows, film movies, and act in dramas. As long as famous actors have the opportunity, they are all looking for their own way out of the talk show and continue to settle. Hulan is this year’s champion, what about next year? (Zhang Ying）