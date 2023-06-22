How will the measure affect Río Negro and Neuquén?

The Automotive Tramway Union (UTA) announced that he will carry out a 48 hour bus strike this Thursday and Friday in the interior of the country in demand for a salary increase for short and medium distance personnel. This is how the measure will impact Neuquén and Río Negro.

The union already carried out a strike last Tuesday after the negotiations did not come to fruition on Monday. On Wednesday there was a new hearing at the Ministry of Labor, where the UTA and the Argentine Federation of Automotive Passenger Transport (Fatap) They did not approach positions for the salary increase of the drivers inside. Today the union ratified the measure of force announced for this week, if there were no answers to their demands.

«The regularity of services will only be guaranteed in those jurisdictions that recognize the salary increase, in which same conditions as those resolved for the driving personnel of the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires»They said in a statement they released this Wednesday.

From UTA Neuquén they informed River newspaper BLACK that on Thursday and Friday the services will not be affected in the province, due to the joint agreement that was signed last week with Koko, Pehuenche, Tigre Iguazú and Vía Bariloche. A retrospective of the months of April and May was defined, increases that will be charged from July and the payment of a non-remunerative sum of 32 thousand pesos. In San Martín de los Andes and Junín de los Andes the buses will also circulate normally.

From the Municipality of Neuquén they clarified that the service provided by COLE will work in the provincial capital. “The service is fully guaranteed because the provider companies in the Neuquén capital reached a salary agreement with the workers of the UTA union, which allows the operation of public transport to be maintained normally throughout the city, “the Executive said.

In the case of Río Negro, from the UTA branch in the province they informed this medium that the measure of force will affect the urban service provided by the Cooperativa 1 de Septiembre in General Roca and Mi Bus in Bariloche. The rest of the units in other locations will circulate normally.

UTA’s message ratifying the collective strike

From UTA they indicated that the strike will take place in the interior of the country due to “the refusal to agree on the salary increase for the personnel represented in Short and Medium Distance companies.”

At the same time, they pointed out that will attend this Thursday at 3:00 p.m. to the hearing that was called by the Ministry of Labor in the search for a salary solution that is denied to workers.

“We are not going to observe paralyzed the least realization of services and the precariousness of the working conditions that they intend to impose on us, nor the reduction of sources of work, nor lose in working conditions and much less allow the salary reduction due to the delay in reaching an agreement in a highly inflationary economy like the one we are going through,” said the UTA in a statement days ago.

“The authorities ignore their obligations in terms of transport without taking into account the damage they cause to the nine million passengers that we move daily due to the lack of services, ignoring the risk they generate for the thirty-five thousand sources of work and the salaries that are the support of our families”, they had warned from the union.

From Vía Bariloche they assured that in Neuquén the service is guaranteed after the meeting held and the minutes signed with the union in the province.

