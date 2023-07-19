How will the provisional scrutiny be in the elections for mayor of Córdoba

The secretary of the municipal electoral board, Mirima Capone, assured this morning that she has “best” expectations for the elections next Sunday 23, the day in which the mayor of Córdoba and councilors will be elected.

“NWe are preparing you so that everything goes as normalwithin the normal channels established by law. We want to transmit the tranquility that from the electoral boardFrom the organizational part of these elections, all the expectations, strength and work are placed for what if any the contingencies are all solved”, he held to Miter Cordoba.

He also confirmed that the traditional system will be used for provisional scrutiny. “The Turing was an option that they made us available if we wanted to take it or not, and from the Municipality they said ‘no’Capone added.

“We continue with the contracted, double data enter, the communication through the telegram, which picks up the Mail, the Mail transmits it or accompanies it to the computer center and the computer center that loads a data enter, another data enter,” explained.

“If there are matches with the two loads, it is immediately uploaded to the results. If there is a difference, its looking to see if it fixes it, if it’s human error. And if there is a difference that persists where the court has to intervene, we are there, we intervene, we see. It is solved and if it does not go to a table of incidences ”, clarified Capone.

He also said that the table president, who is in charge of preparing the minutes, “you have to give him peace of mind” so i can count “correctly” the suffrages

“Parallel to the minutes they are making the telegram with the same results of the minutes. He is going to pick up the telegrams, he is going to deliver them to the post office, the post office is going to take them. There are eight nodes arranged throughout the city so that telegrams can be scanned from these nodes and the telegram register is fed and the load begins”, he continued in his story.

“The electoral board has not yet given me the criteria if it is going to be by hour or by accumulated percentage ”, Added Capone.

preference vote

The electoral secretary recalled that the preference vote for councilor candidates is in force, which allows the order assigned on the list to be modified “up to three places.”

Finally, he indicated that at 11 in the morning on Sunday it is expected to have the “first progression of the percentage of voters” registered up to that moment.

