Hu Bing Fashion Week London’s first stop ends with oriental elegance and charm “dominates the screen” in England-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: The first stop of Hu Bing Fashion Week in London ends with oriental elegance and charm, “dominates the screen” in England

Recently, Hu Bing, a well-known model, actor and singer, successfully concluded the first stop of the 2024 Spring/Summer International Men’s Wear Week in London. As the world‘s first spokesperson for London Fashion Week, Hu Bing’s itinerary is not only to attend brand shows and participate in brand catwalks, but also rooted in his many years of experience in the fashion industry, to communicate with London Fashion Week executives about Eastern and Western fashion concepts, and to discuss in depth about supporting young designers around the world plan. Multiple sets of LOOK interpret the elegant oriental charm, the collision of classics and trends, the coexistence of frankness and yuppie. In addition, Hu Bing pioneered two-line live broadcast at home and abroad on the Thames River Cruise, bringing a new experience in the live broadcast industry. Walking fashion spokesperson The oriental king on the catwalk As the global spokesperson of London Fashion Week, Hu Bing shows his unique fashion insights and style in every LOOK. This London Fashion Week, Hu Bing generously displayed the “simplified” fashion masculine charm, which is exquisite and simple but not monotonous. Whether it is simple and fashionable urban men’s clothing, or elegant and solemn mature yuppie style, or a unique design suit, Hu Bing has created his exclusive STYLE through the control of different details, and he is a fashion spokesperson who walks properly. Let the audience feast their eyes and enjoy a fashion SHOW with Hu Bing’s personal charm. Hu Bing’s runway show to help emerging designers around the world has also become the highlight of Fashion Monday. The years have made him more settled. The fashion outfits and outstanding performance under the spotlight, the perfect control of the runway, and the supermodel aura are full , appearing on the stage is the oriental king on the runway. Variety of outfits leads fashion, oriental elegance and charm “dominates the screen” in England Hu Bing was invited to attend BFC Network Breakfast during his trip to London Fashion Week. Exchange and collide with David Pemsel, Chairman of the British Fashion Council, Caroline Rush, CEO of the British Fashion Council, and Caroline Issa, Producer/Fashion Director of Tank Magazine, on the understanding of fashion, break through the boundaries of Chinese and Western cultural content, and stimulate fashion creativity for the younger generation point of view coincides with each other. During this trip, Hu Bing did not forget his original intention, practiced the sense of mission of establishing cultural exchanges between China and the West, controlled every outfit and design with his own fashion acumen, and showed the fashion concept with oriental elegance to the world. The brand is introduced into the country. As the first stop of the fashion week in London, Hu Bing not only perfectly controlled various styles of dressing, but also showed Hu Bing's own retro modern style through the integration of glasses, watches, belts, rings, brooches and other details on this basis. , Chinese gentleman style, urban male style and other styles of understanding. Classics and trends collide, whims and yuppies coexist, and the charm of oriental elegance “dominates the screen” in England. Live Streaming Cruise on the Thames River creates a precedent in the field of live broadcasting Adhering to the identity of a super buyer, Hu Bing started a live broadcast on the Thames River in London, allowing the audience to follow his perspective, not only to have a panoramic view of London, but also to experience the sharing of foreign goods, which will undoubtedly bring fans an immersive live broadcast experience. For this live broadcast, Hu Bingke has made sufficient preparations, not only visiting major brand stores in London, but also looking for products that are far lower than domestic prices for fans. I even visited all the drugstores in London, big and small, looking for good things at low prices in London. The live broadcast site and the staff experienced it personally, and conveyed the most authentic experience to fans. Although the international live broadcast network is inevitably stuck, the number of online viewers has not decreased but increased, which shows how much everyone loves Hu Bing’s live broadcast. During the live broadcast, Hu Bing mentioned: This live broadcast is the first step in his international live broadcast. In the future, this live broadcast method will be spread all over the world, and the most cost-effective products in various places will be shared with every viewer in the live broadcast room. The atmosphere of the live broadcast is witty and humorous. Not only is the scene funny and ridiculed with the staff, but also the incarnation of the “Sunshine Boy”, teaching online how not to be exposed. As Hu Bing’s London Fashion Week comes to an end, the next stop, Florence Fashion Week, is about to start. As the darling of the fashion industry, what kind of visual feast and surprise activities will Hu Bing bring to everyone? Let us look forward to it together. 