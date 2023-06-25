Home » Hu Bing Paris Fashion Week Cool MEN Vacuum Suit Tear Sense Shows True Personality-Minnan Net
Hu Bing Paris Fashion Week Cool MEN Vacuum Suit Tear Sense Shows True Personality

Recently, Hu Bing, a well-known Chinese model, actor and singer, attended the Givenchy 2024 Spring/Summer men’s ready-to-wear and accessories launch event in Paris (hereinafter referred to as Givenchy 2024 Spring/Summer Show). Line writing personality expression. Hu Bing went into battle in a vacuum, with a gray plaid suit as the inner layer, with a black long windbreaker, oily black super black Martin, black boots and black sunglasses complement each other, neatly showing the cool MEN’s true personality. Every step shows the true qualities of a handsome man, which makes people marvel at the double addition of temperament and state. Presenting the coolest attitude in the most comfortable state, Hu Bing’s Paris show is in perfect condition.

Walking in the rainy Paris streets, passing the Eiffel Tower, breathing the air with earthy fragrance, step by step towards the palace of fashion, Hu Bing is like a mysterious BOSS, looking around, as if looking for something. The all-black attire can be seen at a glance in the crowd. Remove the external camouflage and see an independent, loving, mature and charming oriental hormone.

Original Title: Hu Bing Paris Fashion Week Cool MEN Vacuum Suit Tearing Shows His True Personality

