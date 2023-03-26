On the evening of March 25th, the high-profile night of the ceremony held by a certain platform can be said to have attracted the attention and heated discussions of many netizens. This time, the night of the ceremony can be said to be full of stars, and half of the entertainment industry gathered in Shanghai. Many fans and netizens came to Shanghai a few days in advance to support their idols, which made people feel a lot of emotion.

As the hot topic of the night, Hu Ge, Liu Yifei, Liu Shishi and Yang Mi are rarely in the same frame, which is very exciting. As a representative of domestic dramas, “Sword of Heaven” is still an eternal classic in the hearts of audiences. The four actors stand together in beautiful and gorgeous costumes, and their beauty and temperament complement each other. This is not only a beautiful picture, but also reminiscent of their roles in the play and that touching story.

Li Xiaoyao, played by Hu Ge, is a handsome and promising young man. The relationship between him and his ancestor, the white-haired witch (played by Liu Yifei), has experienced countless twists and turns. This relationship has moved the audience for decades, and it has also become a classic in domestic dramas. This time the two are in the same frame again, which reminds people of this touching story.

Zhao Linger, played by Liu Shishi, is a smart woman, and her relationship with Li Xiaoyao and Lin Shiyin (played by Yang Mi) is also a highlight of the story. Her temperament and style reappeared in reality, making people feel proud and proud of her.

Lin Shiyin, played by Yang Mi, is a woman with a distinctive personality. She and Li Xiaoyao have gone through untold hardships together and finally come together. This time the four of them are in the same frame again. Compared with the image in “Sword and Sword”, people can’t help but sigh that time flies.

As a domestic drama, it is not easy to attract widespread attention and heated discussions. And this time the four leading actors of “Sword” are in the same frame, which makes the audience even more excited. They let us recall the good times of watching “Legend of Sword” in those years, and also let us feel the charm of domestic dramas. I hope this group of outstanding actors can continue to bring us more classics.

