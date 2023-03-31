On March 25, the “Weibo Night” came to an end. Hu Ge and Liu Yifei won the titles of Weibo KING and Weibo QUEEN respectively. Hu Ge thanked Liu Yifei in his award speech, saying: “Everyone knows that I and her are Zhao Linger and Li Xiaoyao in “Legend of Sword and Fairy”. Back then we A group of young people once made a ten-year agreement. Zhao Linger’s wish back then was to hope that all people in the world could be happy. Perhaps because of this wish, Xiaoyao became the happiest person at this moment! I also hope that, My good luck can bring everyone, and everyone can find their own happiness.”

After the award ceremony, Hu Ge said in an interview: “I didn’t expect to be on the same stage with Yifei, because just a while ago I saw a ten-year appointment on the Internet, a clip sent by Xianyi’s fans, sometimes I see “.

