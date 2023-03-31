Home Entertainment Hu Ge said that he did not expect to be on the same stage with Liu Yifei, just happened to see a ten-year appointment on the Internet.
Entertainment

Hu Ge said that he did not expect to be on the same stage with Liu Yifei, just happened to see a ten-year appointment on the Internet.

by admin
Hu Ge said that he did not expect to be on the same stage with Liu Yifei, just happened to see a ten-year appointment on the Internet.

On March 25, the “Weibo Night” came to an end. Hu Ge and Liu Yifei won the titles of Weibo KING and Weibo QUEEN respectively. Hu Ge thanked Liu Yifei in his award speech, saying: “Everyone knows that I and her are Zhao Linger and Li Xiaoyao in “Legend of Sword and Fairy”. Back then we A group of young people once made a ten-year agreement. Zhao Linger’s wish back then was to hope that all people in the world could be happy. Perhaps because of this wish, Xiaoyao became the happiest person at this moment! I also hope that, My good luck can bring everyone, and everyone can find their own happiness.”

After the award ceremony, Hu Ge said in an interview: “I didn’t expect to be on the same stage with Yifei, because just a while ago I saw a ten-year appointment on the Internet, a clip sent by Xianyi’s fans, sometimes I see “.

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

See also  "Noguchi Museum" and Futura release limited joint series

You may also like

Prohibitions and fines for candidates in the promotions...

The 2nd China (Baisha) Film and Television Industry...

Capricorn’s horoscope for today, Friday, March 31, 2023:...

Brunello Cucinelli presents a new fragrance collection with...

Real blue today: how much it trades this...

When does the alcohol ban begin and what...

REFOUND TEN 23AW Shanghai Fashion Week New Collection...

Sagittarius Horoscope for today, Friday, March 31, 2023:...

Los Angeles: Sharon Stone opens her first exhibition...

They will release Lolita, an orca that spent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy