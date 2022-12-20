Home Entertainment Hu Ge’s new variety show “All the way forward” is exposed and Liu Tao and Chen Long start a public welfare journey-Minnan.com
Hu Ge's new variety show "All the way forward" is exposed and Liu Tao and Chen Long start a public welfare journey

Hu Ge's new variety show "All the way forward" is exposed and Liu Tao and Chen Long start a public welfare journey

On December 20th, the 2023 Dragon TV Open Conference was held in Shanghai. Hu Ge’s first variety show “All the way forward” unveiled the mystery. In the show, Hu Ge will start a journey of environmental protection and public welfare with friends Liu Tao and Chen Long.

Hu Ge said: “The format of this program is unprecedented, and it is a brand new presentation. The main purpose of this program is to let everyone realize that public welfare and environmental protection are not just slogans, and not only one or two activities can solve problems. Yes, it must be a persistent marathon. Through the program, we also hope that everyone can see the importance and urgency of environmental protection, and see the dedication and efforts of domestic pioneers in public welfare and environmental protection. We hope that the audience can learn from the program. We start from ourselves, from the little things in life, and hope that more friends will join us and contribute to our homeland and future generations.”

Liu Tao revealed that they will go to many public welfare and environmental protection organizations in the program, experience public welfare activities, understand the current situation of public welfare, and learn more knowledge of public welfare and environmental protection at the same time, “I hope this trip will discover and share the beauty of nature and humanity together.” (Ma Rongling/Text)

Original Title: Hu Ge joined Variety Show for the first time and brought Liu Tao and Chen Long to start a journey of environmental protection and public welfare

