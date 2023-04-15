[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 15, 2023]Mainland actor Hu Ge, who won the “Weibo King” in “Weibo Night” last month, could not leave two spaces at the beginning of the post on Weibo on the 13th , Let him change it 6 times in 12 minutes. Fans ridiculed “Weibo King can’t handle Weibo”, and the whole network laughed.

Hu Ge posted on Weibo on the 13th, announcing that he is the recommender of a certain film festival’s video exhibition, and using this capacity to invite fans to watch the works on display together.

Unexpectedly, Hu Ge’s serious post got stuck because the first sentence couldn’t be left blank. He wrote at the beginning of the post: “Edited many times, can’t leave two words in the first line, give up.” And put this sentence in brackets, which is regarded as a special explanation.

Netizens clicked on the “editing record” of Hu Ge’s post, and found that he edited it six times in 12 minutes to make the “first line empty.”

The post was exposed for less than an hour, and it rushed to the third most searched on Weibo. Netizens left messages ridiculing “Weibo King can’t handle Weibo”, “compulsive obsessive-compulsive disorder of perfectionism”, “Sina come to save Weibo King”.

