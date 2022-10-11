Original title: Hu Wenge’s double life

fir

“During the epidemic, I had time to watch Master Mei Lanfang’s films, not to see how he acted and sang as before, but to watch Master Mei’s temperament and verve on stage, let alone really see it. I have learned a lot of unexpected things. After entering the age of 50, I feel that I have grown a step further.” Although Mr. Mei Baojiu, his teacher, has passed away for 6 years, as his only direct descendant of male dan disciple, Hu Wenge did not stop studying, With diligent steps, he is still moving tirelessly in the direction of Master’s guidance, and he is delighted with his harvest bit by bit.

This quiet and introverted state is not in line with the outside world‘s impression of being very busy and very popular, with flowers on the stage applauding, and audiences offstage surrounded by the “top card” Hu Wenge, the male star of the Peking Opera House in Beijing, but it is true that he is rarely involved in his life today. The other side of the known.

Whether it is an initiative or fate, since he chose the male dan career, he has been fortunate to be the only one of the third generation of the Mei Pai, which is naturally doomed to Hu Wenge’s “differentness”. This kind of “differentness” not only blessed him with a halo, but also brought him huge responsibility and pressure; at the moment when he enjoyed the applause on the stage, it also caused a variety of When he took over the golden paper fan of Mr. Baojiu’s “single biography”, he suffered from “lack of successors”… This interweaving of “double life”, whether he liked it or not, he had to face Right reality.

Inside and outside

One side is infinite glory

On the one hand there is controversy

Hu Wenge has many titles and honors: the third-generation inheritor of the Meipai male dan, a national first-class actor, an expert enjoying special allowances from the State Council, an outstanding expert from the Ministry of Culture, and the “four batches” talents of the Beijing Municipal Publicity and Culture System… These titles And behind the honor is the recognition of his professional ability and status in the industry from all walks of life.

There are also many audiences who like Hu Wenge’s stage art. Weibo, WeChat, Douyin, Bilibili and other major online platforms have his “fan group”, “drama fan club” and “support group” to share his opera collections and cheer for him to spread the “Mei School”.

During the performance, no matter whether he is the last show or not, he is basically the last to go, and many fans come to take pictures with him. The one that impressed him most was a performance in London. “After the performance, many Chinese audience members were waiting for a group photo. After I finished filming with them one by one, I suddenly found that a group of foreign audiences were silently queuing behind. It was very late at that time, and they were still waiting so patiently, which made I am more aware of the charm of Peking Opera and the charm of Mei Pai.”

Hu Wenge is very grateful for the love from all walks of life. Therefore, despite being very busy, especially before the epidemic, in addition to ensuring the various performances and daily affairs of the Beijing Peking Opera House, he still participated in as many social activities as cultural exchanges, teaching and performing arts, and charity performances as much as possible. “In those years, There are many exchange performances abroad, such as the activities of condolences to overseas Chinese organized by the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office and the Overseas Chinese Federation. When performing abroad, overseas Chinese can have a deeper understanding of the traditional culture of their own nation, and I feel very proud. In addition, as a member of the Meipai Successor, I also have such a responsibility to participate in various social activities and spread the art of the Mei School.”

Behind the busyness is exhaustion, and exhaustion is not afraid of Hu Wenge, who has suffered from learning opera, but he is afraid of all kinds of inexplicable criticism.

“Maybe there are very few male actors now, and I am Mr. Mei Baojiu’s only successor to male actors, so for me personally, many audiences have high expectations. I hope that I can achieve the profound attainments of my master, and he will point out me. There are many shortcomings, which I can understand. I accept rational criticism, but some criticisms are unfair to me.” Hu Wenge, who has a frank personality from the Northwest, said bluntly.

“For example, with age, my physical strength is also declining. This is the natural law of all people, but some people will say that his waist, his legs, his ‘recumbent fish’ and ‘lower waist’ Why can’t it work. You can see that a certain girl’s waist and legs are softer than his, and her lower waist and lying fish are lower. In fact, these are not comparable, but they don’t care. “

From Hu Wenge’s point of view, nowadays, many dramas are performed by female dan, the audience’s cognition of the art of “male dan” has been very vague, and there are errors in understanding. .

For these comments, Hu Wenge used to be more angry, but now he is much more peaceful. He will use these as a motivation to study more and get closer to Master Mei Lanfang and Master. “The more I learn, the more I can feel the breadth and depth of male dan’s art, but this needs to be felt with a deep heart.” Hu Wenge said.

According to his observation, now is the era of fast food, it is difficult for most people to have the patience to savor an art carefully. Watching traditional culture, watching Peking opera, watching male actors, and only watching the intuitive and superficial things, he feels that it is necessary to Guide the audience to “understand the play”, to see the actors’ understanding of the plot and the portrayal of characters and other deeper things.

In fact, the art of male dan is not as simple as a man dressing up as a woman. It is divided into two stages. The first stage consists of basic skills such as singing, reading, playing, hand-eye-movement, etc. Kungfu is the support point of an actor. Without such a foundation, one cannot perform. The second stage is to depict various female images such as empresses, ladies, and battlefield generals, and to create secondary characters. This stage is more difficult. For example, Mu Guiying on the stage, when she is ready to go out, is completely neutral and masculine.

“As a male dan, you are a man, playing a woman, or a neutral, masculine woman, how to act and grasp it? It is very difficult to grasp this scale.” Hu Wenge remembered that the master told him when he was determined When setting the tone, you should put yourself on the scale of neutrality, and owe a little in all aspects. Later, with the increase of age, it will naturally gradually favor women. “Many teachers and colleagues said that my current dramas are much better than before, but they looked too tough and not so charming. In fact, that was exactly what Master wanted at the time. Look at the dramas that my Master performed in the later period. Others said, ‘ You smile like that, so noble.’ But he wasn’t like this when he was young, he said, ‘If you are so gorgeous when you are young, when you are old, you will be annoying.’ It’s not covering her mouth, or her eyelids are lowered, her body is twisted slightly, and a reserved and shy look of a classical beauty will come out, and it will give you a lot of room for imagination.”

Speaking of these, Hu Wenge talked endlessly, talking and acting, just like a lecture, immersed in it. “This is precisely the essence of the art of male dan, and it is a secondary creation. This is also the difference between male dan and female dan. It requires you to enter such a realm before you can feel it. So now it is difficult to be a male dan, and it is more about Because I didn’t immerse myself and savor it carefully, I only watched the superficial actions, and I didn’t ‘enter the play’.”

On and off stage

On the one hand is a “flying woman”

One side is the “seven-foot boy”

In Hu Wenge’s hands, there are two objects left by Master. One is “Gold Sprinkled Paper Fan” and the other is “Jacket”.

The gold-sprinkled paper fan was specially customized by Mr. Mei Baojiu for the performance of “Drunken Concubine”. At the beginning of 2013, at the inheritance ceremony of the third-generation male Dan of the Mei School, Mr. Mei Baojiu passed his gold-sprinkled paper fan to Hu Wenge as the “symbol” of the “Mei School Art”.

This paper fan is a prop for Master Mei Lanfang’s most representative play “Drunken Concubine”. More than 100 years ago, in the earliest version of “Drunken Concubine”, Concubine Yang used a feather fan. After Mr. Mei Lanfang played it, it was replaced by a paper fan. Don’t underestimate this change, as soon as the material is changed, the character’s temperament changes, a little less frivolous, a little more dignified, and more in line with the status of a “concubine”. The content of the fan painting is also very particular. “This fan also represents the typical female image created by Meipai. During the performance, the right hand gently supports the fan tail, and the left hand wine glass is slowly sent out with a pushing gesture; the fan is folded, and the thumb and index finger are gently placed on the tiger’s mouth, and the wrist is Turn to indicate the direction; when the waist is turned, the fan is unfolded, and the fan is held around the waist, which is the posture of watching fish and flowers… The fan is between the opening and closing, becoming the carrier for the actor to shape the female image, reflecting the charm of Yang Guifei and the tolerance.”

This small folding fan contains the beauty of women, as well as the subtlety and exquisiteness of Mei School art, which is why Mr. Mei Baojiu chose to pass it on to Hu Wenge.

“Speaking of the mastery of Mei Lanfang’s art, I couldn’t understand it before, and I asked my master: ‘When you perform, why are some of your movements different from your father’s?’ My master said: ‘If I am with my father The movements are the same, that is to draw a talisman.’ It means to pass by and draw a ‘symbol’. Because at that time, Master Mei Lanfang’s performance had entered the free kingdom of the unity of human and drama, and the characters were completely similar to gods. The hands, eyes, body, and dharma have all been removed, and it is round, like a ball without edges and corners.

When Mr. Mei Baojiu was alive, he often warned Hu Wenge not to play “Luo Shen” as a common man, “How to act the feeling of ‘God’, what does ‘God’ look like? No one can tell.” He still remembered himself After the first performance, the master said that this is not Luoshen, “You are a display of hands, eyes, body, law, steps, singing, reciting, doing, hitting, and dancing, but this is the most basic thing, a deeper level. You don’t have anything. When you perform it later, it’s much better than before, but it still doesn’t feel like a fairy.” For this kind of performance that can only be understood and cannot be conveyed in words, Master explained it to him layer by layer, for example, the edges and corners of the movements should not be too obvious, The action should be half a beat, and the singing should not be at the original rhythm, but should be slower, and the eyes should not be opened too much, so that there will be a feeling of calmness.

Hu Wenge believes that the master handed him the gold-sprinkled paper fan, which is full of ardent hope for him and a recognition of his academic level. Through this folding fan, he can create a graceful and charming female image on the stage. And the second object “black jacket” given to him is a spur to him in terms of being a person and doing things.

In 2008, Hu Wenge went to Los Angeles to perform with his master. Master gave Hu Wenge a gift and joked, “Wenge, don’t you like famous brands? I’ll give you a famous brand jacket.” Hu Wenge was very happy when he heard it, but opened it When I saw it, I found that it was an old-fashioned black jacket, and my mood dropped: how can I wear this? To this end, he also complained to his wife, “Master gave me a dress worn by a veteran cadre.”

After a period of time, the master found him specifically for this matter, and said to him, “Do you know why I gave you this jacket? The male role is very special. Playing women on stage, if you dress too fancy in your life , others will have bad associations, which will greatly reduce your artistic level. You have to send a message to the audience: you are a man, and a man plays a woman, which is a serious art. “

At this time, Hu Wenge understood the good intentions of the dress given to him by the master: “Pay attention to the separation of drama and life. You can be charming and charming on the stage; you must be calm and generous in life.”

Since then, Hu Wenge has deliberately dressed himself to be “old-fashioned”. When performing or doing shows, he is basically dressed in Chinese-style Tang suits or suits, and he wears some dark sportswear in his life. This contrast not only makes him a lot less. Troubled, it also made the audience and fans respect him more. No matter where he went, he called him “teacher” and “sir”. Now that I think about it, this little detail is not another piece of Mei Pai’s ingenuity and wisdom.

Inherit the past and link the future

On the one hand, “the teacher’s kindness is hard to bear”

One side is “no successor”

On the inheritance and innovation of Meipai, there have always been two schools of debate: one party believes that the times are changing, and Meipai should keep pace with the times and innovate; the other party believes that Meipai is a classic and should remain original.

Regarding this issue, Hu Wenge also discussed with the master, and the master said: “Let your sisters and sisters do the innovations of the Mei School. How about you, pass on the dramas that my father passed on to me and I passed on to you, and study them solidly. Well, just pass on the duty.” After 20 years of influence, Hu Wenge also believes that in the artistic level of male dan, Master Mei Lanfang has reached the pinnacle level, and he should stick to it and inherit it well.

Mei School art is not only performance art, but also has a deeper theoretical system behind it. “Just like we learn from Confucius’ ‘modern mean’, in fact, the core of Master Mei Lanfang’s performance art, ‘zhongzheng and peace’, also comes from Confucius’ theory of the mean. The essence of the place, it takes a long time to settle before the taste comes out.” Master also told Hu Wenge that beauty is not made, if you deliberately make a beautiful gesture, it will be too artificial and superficial. “When can people feel beauty? You act to a certain extent, and when the heat arrives, beauty will naturally reveal itself. Taoism is natural and natural. This is a famous saying, and this is what I want to popularize with a lot of time now. .” Hu Wenge said.

He gave an example. Once he did a show, in which it was mentioned that Master Mei Lanfang’s sword dance in “Farewell My Concubine”, the master’s movements were about one-third less than the movements of the new actors. Others couldn’t see where it was good, but Hu Wenge understood.

“Mr. Mei’s movements were slower and less frequent, which was in line with Yu Ji’s mood at the time. When she parted ways with Bawang, she was in a sad and desperate mood, and it was impossible to ‘fly up and down’ so fancy and so ‘slippery’. In addition, I I often say to people, when you watch “Farewell My Concubine”, don’t always look at the sword dance at the end. It’s the front that is difficult to act and looks good. Concubine Yu and the Bawang are fighting in the south and the north, but they are trapped in Gaixia. As a wife, she is also a staff officer. , When the overlord was restless, cheer him up first and tell him, ‘No problem, I don’t know who will kill the deer.’ Don’t worry, fortunately, this Gaixia place, the high hills and the rock, is not easy to invade… If there is a chance, let’s break through again.’ In the end, there was no other way, and I couldn’t cry, so I said, ‘Finally, I will dance a sword for you again. Let’s leave a good impression on you.’ Then he danced the sword and committed suicide. During this process, Master Mei explained Yu Ji’s helplessness, depression, panic, anger, fear, despair, and her feelings of caring for and feeling sorry for the overlord. The whole performance has come, let people see a ‘big woman’ Yu Concubine who is determined, forbearing, caring for the country and the people, and loves overlords, rather than a ‘concubine’ Yu Concubine who can only dance swords. Some audience members did not understand and felt that It is good for an actor to ‘slip’ while dancing swords, in fact, those who know the play know that the more suitable the character and situation of the characters, the better, and the easier it is, the more difficult it is.”

“Such a good thing, Master taught me so carefully, I must pass it on well.” Hu Wenge secretly made up his mind. At a recent meeting, Master Ye Shaolan, a famous Peking Opera master, also said to him: “Wenge, others don’t know about it, but I know it. In our jargon, your master is desperate to support you and spare no effort to nurture you. You must not live up to Mr. May’s expectations of you.”

“The art of being a male dan must be passed down to someone, and it cannot go extinct.” But what worries Hu Wenge is that there are fewer and fewer male dan.

The problem of male Dan’s successor is the most difficult thing for Hu Wenge to solve now. Although he has the apprentice of Batel, it is far from enough for the inheritance of the Meipai male dan. “I’ve also been calling: Times change, it’s okay for female dan to be the mainstream, but male dan, as the ‘ancestor’ of Peking Opera’s role, an influential art, should have room for it.” He suggested that theater schools should resume enrollment when recruiting students. In this way, he can select some “good seedlings” who like Meipai from these basic children to cultivate, “A male dan can’t do without basic skills.”

Speaking of basic skills, Hu Wenge is very fortunate that he learned opera when he was a child. During his childhood, Hu Wenge, who was outstanding in appearance, liked dancing the most, but because his mother was reluctant to send him to other places, he learned Qinqiang Xiaosheng by accident. Later, by coincidence, he met Li Defu, a famous Peking Opera actor and the “King of Water Sleeves”.

From Qin Opera Xiaosheng to the descendant of the third-generation male Dan of the Mei School, although there were some setbacks in the process, under the inspiration of the Mei School art, all the hardships finally came true. Following the guidance of Mr. Jin Fei, a famous drama critic, in 2001, after learning from the famous teacher Wang Zhiyi of the Mei School for a period of time, Hu Wenge officially apprenticed to Mei Baojiu. In 2004, as a special talent, he was transferred to the Mei Lanfang Troupe of the Beijing Opera House, embarked on the road of professional actors, and became the “top card” of the male dan in the troupe.

“My ‘Meipai Road’ may not be replicated, but I hope that more and more children will learn from Meipai’s male role.” He said that his current state is to do it himself while appealing. “What do you do? For example, I went to the National Centre for the Performing Arts to give lectures, I went to the Service Trade Fair to perform, I went to a TV station to do a show, a teacher girl and a student Mei Pai opera… These jobs may be more than the time I spend singing on the stage every year. But I think it’s a different way to pass on Meipai art.”

Yihai is of great virtue and passed down from generation to generation. As the leader of the “Mei School Male Dan”, Hu Wenge tried his best to do everything he could. At the same time, he was also waiting for more talented, hard-working male Dan successors to appear.