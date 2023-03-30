Source title: Hu Zhixi attended the 10th Anniversary Show of “Heyan HEYEN”, the simple temperament highlights the beauty of elegant national style

On March 25th, singer Hu Zhixi was invited to participate in the 10th anniversary show of the new national style original design brand "Heyan HEYEN". The big show takes the name of the Ci brand "Wang Jiangnan" as the theme, integrates poetic and humanistic elements into daily wear scenes, shows the new trend of contemporary national style clothing aesthetics, and shows the beauty of the East in a new form. That night, Hu Zhixi wore a cheongsam from the Heyen brand "New National Style Advanced Customization Series" at the big show. The fresh and slim green suit with Chinese-style hair was full of gentleness and elegance. Every gesture was full of the elegance of Jiangnan. The overall shape is smart and full of classic and elegant connotations, expressing the interpretation of young oriental women's poetic new national style, fully embodying the brand positioning of Heyan's "real-wearing artwork", and vividly showing the beauty of the long-standing national style! Hu Zhixi previously won the Golden Melody Award for best singer-songwriter with the song "Love Exists", and "Happy Love" set off a wave of broadcasts on the entire Internet. Play drama. The 10th anniversary brand show of Heyan is the first time that Hu Zhixi has attended a fashion show with a national style this year. At the same time, he also looks forward to more outstanding fashion performances by Hu Zhixi in the future.

