Source title: Hua Chenyu’s first live concert officially announced that the “happy” love for 9 years since his debut, the innovation pattern is full

When another year "burns", the romance of Mars will never be absent! On September 19, Hua Chenyu's first live concert – "Mars Movement" was officially announced to open at 19:27 on September 25. As his first live concert, it was also on the occasion of the 9th anniversary of Hua Chenyu's debut. Once the concert was officially announced, it aroused enthusiastic attention from all walks of life. It is reported that this "Mars Movement" live concert will try to use visual effects such as film documentary and split-screen LIVE cutting for the first time, and intersperse film-like storylines on the stage to create a diversified sense of experience and freshness; music In terms of performance, the "Mars Movement" concert will use symphony, chorus, ensemble and other forms. In the fusion and collision of traditional music forms and modern music, more music power and potential will be stimulated, and a unique "Mars" will be reconciled. Endless possibilities. 9 years of debut, singing conveys the symphony of music and soul, and creates the dream of the 2022 Mars stage September 27, 2022, coincides with the ninth anniversary of Hua Chenyu's debut, the "Mars Movement" live concert is scheduled to open at 19:27 on September 25, showing the meaning of celebrating the ninth anniversary of his debut in advance, and the precise second The unique time arrangement also integrates the memories of the Mars family into every detail. In the nine years since his debut, Hua Chenyu has developed from a dream-chasing teenager into a mature creative musician. I believe that the "Martian" who has accompanied him for many years has also ushered in different changes in the nine years. Music, as the starting point for the connection between the two parties, carries countless Good memory, I can feel that he chose to hold a live concert at this node because he hopes to use "Mars Movement" to complete an in-depth musical communication with fans. As the first live carnival of the Mars family, the concert will use symphony, chorus, ensemble and other forms to present musical works to the audience in completely different ways, and combine stage special effects, lighting, and camera techniques to form this "Mars Movement" . Among them, the novel cooperation model of pop and symphony is particularly attracting attention from the outside world. After the combination of the two, the unique sense of space and heaviness of symphony is bound to endow "fancy music" with a different listening enjoyment, and pop music will certainly contribute to this tradition. The art form brings new vitality, opens up a journey of fusion of music and art, and explores more open space for the inheritance of music aesthetics. At the same time, in order to eliminate the screen boundaries and create an immersive texture, Huahua also integrated the plot of the movie into it. Under his leadership, everyone will get off at the ninth station of Mars, and then go to "Mars" in the way of film documentary and split-screen LIVE cutting. Movement" tour. After the exploration of "folk music", "Symphony" took over Hua Chenyu's music "practice" far more than that As the concert approached, the official posters, pilot films and other materials of "Mars Movement" also met with the outside world for the first time. In the pilot film, Hua Chenyu recalled many important scenes since his debut – standing on a bigger stage for the first time in 2014, firmly believing that music was the most correct choice he made; since then, on the road of chasing his dreams, he He has never forgotten this original intention; after his debut five years ago, the Bird's Nest chorus made him feel the power of music. But this time, Huahua tried to slow down and boldly cooperate with the symphony, so that the melody, harmony and bass are intertwined, bringing a different listening enjoyment. In fact, this open exploration spirit of embracing all things with music is also what Hua Chenyu has always insisted on. Just as he mentioned in the pilot film that he expects himself to "get out of his comfort zone", Huahua has also been conducting a show of his own in the field of music. Scroll your own "practice". Previously, he participated in the folk song competition program "Spring Flowers". As a member of the "Bo Band", he repeatedly gave "constructive" comments to the contestants, and brought classics such as the folk music version of "Flowers in the Town" combined with chimes. stage. In this concert, Hua Chenyu will boldly use symphony, chorus, ensemble and other forms, which also reflects his unique open-mindedness and artistic pattern, making this novel Mars experience even more exciting to the outside world. Film art texture, immersive light and shadow movement, the most LIVE scene, meet online at 19:27 on September 25th, the Mars Burning Dream Journey, let's go together!

