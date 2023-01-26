On January 24, “The Right Way to Open Your Life”, directed by director Lin Ke and starring powerful actors such as Huang Bo, Mei Ting, and Zhu Zhu, was officially launched. The play starts from a middle-aged perspective and tells the various difficulties that several families have encountered in their lives. Not heavy, dispelling the dull feeling of the Mesozoic context.

In the play, Huang Bo plays the hero Bian Liang. Bian Liang is middle-aged. He is not only a leader, but also a husband, and even a father. While facing a crisis in the workplace, his family is also facing red lights. Intergenerational conflicts and emotional pressure between husband and wife are overwhelming. But in the face of various difficulties, Bian Liang still maintains an optimistic attitude, actively reflects on continuous growth, and seeks the correct way to open up his life.

“It’s difficult to pass the test, and it’s difficult to walk step by step.” This is Bian Liang’s attitude towards life, redefining “the correct way to open up life” in a light-hearted context with a little self-deprecation. This is also highly compatible with the personal temperament of the leading actor Huang Bo. His sense of reality in depicting the details of ordinary characters and his own sense of humor make the role of Bian Liang more vivid and empathetic. When Bian Liang faced the education problem, Huang Bo interpreted the father’s deep love and responsibility for his son just right, delicately and realistically; Listen to whom” reflects the humbleness and helplessness of the beating workers, and has aroused widespread resonance. While facing the difficulties of life humorously, there is no lack of expression of life attitude. This is the charm of Bian Liang’s character, and it is also the wonderful presentation of Huang Bo’s acting skills. Caught between work and family, how Bian Liang will rise against the wind will become a highlight of this drama. What kind of problems Bian Liang will encounter next will also make the public even more curious.

On the day of the broadcast, the official released blind box posters and other materials. The blind box represents the unknown and hope of life. Bian Liang, played by Huang Bo, encounters difficulties in both life and career, and becomes a “meat sandwich” attacked by two sides; Bian Liang (played by Huang Bo) and Fu Xintong (played by Mei Ting) Although the middle-aged couple encounter different difficulties in their day-to-day life, Bian Liang has been actively looking for a new solution to life. The play “opens” the narrative of middle-aged group portraits through Bian Liang’s perspective, uses the context of the Mesozoic era as a starting point to show real life, and radiates the “old” and “young” in the intergenerational relationship, thereby bringing unexpected surprises to the audience, which is enough to make people feel happy. people look forward to.

