Raymond, a former TVB male artist, is now an athlete. Recently, I have time to accompany my wife on a ski vacation abroad, and there is a photo of me hugging my wife happily.

Raymond has developed well since leaving the nest in the past few years. In addition to making online dramas, he also makes online movies and Hong Kong movies. The income is definitely higher than that of TVB, so it should be able to make room. Of course, even if he didn’t leave TVB, he was reused. At that time, he had already become a first-line student of TVB, basically acting as the male lead.

Not only has his career developed well, but he has also fallen in love with running in recent years. Now he is in good shape, and he is also a strong muscle developed by outdoor sports.

The couple recently went on a skiing vacation, with Raymond rarely sharing solo photos with his wife. In the photo, I can see that Raymond is wearing less clothes, but he doesn’t seem to be cold. He put his arms around his wife’s shoulders, and she pouted for a photo.

The couple should go out to enjoy their own time this time, because the two sons should go to school at this time, and it is rare to go abroad for a vacation to enjoy the sweetness. The couple has always been very affectionate. Raymond once suffered from a strange disease, and his wife has always supported him.

Every year they always go to the same restaurant to celebrate their birthday or wedding anniversary, and the family of four happily take a family portrait. This couple is very specific. The restaurant, which had special meaning to their family, was closing recently and they made it a point to celebrate their wedding anniversary there one last time. In fact, Raymond's wife is not bad. It is reported that her family is quite good. When Raymond got married, she didn't become a front line, so the relationship between the couple came together from the trough.

