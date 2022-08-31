Original title: Huang Jingyu brought “Punishment” to sweep the building, handsome and charming, and asked with a smile, “Am I very good at acting?”

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/Text) On August 31, Huang Jingyu took the new drama “Punishment” to sweep the building. Wearing an avocado green jacket and black trousers, he was handsome and charming, and in excellent condition.

“Punishment” tells the heroic story of two generations of public security officers who, in order to maintain the peace of one side and eliminate criminal gangs, braved the difficulties and went one after another to eradicate the entrenched criminal gangs from the perspective of young criminal police officers. In Huang Jingyu’s mind, Chang Zheng is very righteous, and he is a very attractive character.

At the scene of sweeping the building, Huang Jingyu pushed a trolley full of milk tea, cakes, poker, etc. to distribute benefits, and also sent tapes for “Changzheng”, implying that the case will be solved and the people will give an explanation. The homophonic stalk can be understood.

Huang Jingyu has played a lot in “Punishment”, punching to the flesh. It is reported that his fingers and knees were injured during the filming process, which is distressing. During the interview, when asked about the injury, Huang Jingyu said: “It’s not easy, but it’s coming! Am I very good at fighting? I feel very good, I really know how to fight!”

In the play, "Chang Zheng" is the real hammer of the cook, and Huang Jingyu revealed that he also likes to eat in his life. Some fans are curious, in Huang Jingyu's mind, who is more handsome than himself, Chang Zheng and Liang Mize (the role of Huang Jingyu in "Falling in Love with Special Forces"), Huang Jingyu laughed and said that Chang Zheng is the most handsome, and said his weight when performing Chang Zheng It is 160 jins, and now he is running for 170 jins, while the weight of "Liang Muze" was 180 jins, he said with a smile: "If you lose weight, you will look more refreshing."

