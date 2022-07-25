Home Entertainment Huang Lei Haiqing’s “Summer of Zhang Weiguo” join forces again jqknews
Entertainment

Huang Lei Haiqing’s “Summer of Zhang Weiguo” join forces again jqknews

by admin
Huang Lei Haiqing’s “Summer of Zhang Weiguo” join forces again jqknews

The reality drama “Zhang Weiguo’s Summer”, which explores the midlife crisis of men, is being broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV every Monday and Tuesday night. The play is supervised and starred by Huang Lei, and it is also the second cooperation between Huang Lei and Haiqing, the master and apprentice after “Little Farewell” in 2016 and “Little Joy” in 2019.

“Summer of Zhang Weiguo” was directed by Liu Yichuang and starred Huang Lei, Liu Yijun, Hai Qing, Mei Ting, Li Linqian, Han Tongsheng, Su Xiaoming, etc. In the play, Zhang Weiguo, played by Huang Lei, is still a good actor in the Peking Opera Troupe when he is middle-aged. As an ordinary citizen of Beijing Hutong, he is content and happy in his own little world. Until one day his old father died suddenly, and many unexpected troubles followed, completely disrupting his life. This series of changes forced Zhang Weiguo to “think about change if he is poor”. After a series of great joys and sorrows and chickens and dogs, he finally removed his disguise and faced his true self.

As the producer of the play, Huang Lei has assembled a group of powerful actors with both acting skills and national recognition for this play. In the play, Huang Lei plays Zhang Weiguo, a good-hearted hutong man who keeps his duty, Liu Yijun plays the shrewd TV host Lin Hongnian, Hai Qing plays the independent and courageous Chinese medicine acupuncturist Gu Jiayi, and Mei Ting plays the sassy and beautiful intellectual sister Zhao Yan. In addition, there are new-generation actors Li Linqian, old actors Han Tongsheng, Su Xiaoming, etc.

See also  Wang Jiaer's group GOT7 will make a full comeback in May. The production of new songs is coming to an end jqknews

In terms of plot, the play abandons the outdated tricks that reality-themed dramas tend to fall into selling anxiety in their creation. Since its inception, it has gradually unfolded a life drama for the audience because of its humorous comedy, warm and healing narration style, supplemented by the traditional cultural heritage of the region and opera. (Text/Reporter Liu Guifang)

[
责编：张晓荣 ]

You may also like

New investors enter the capital of The Longevity...

Animated movie “Crazy!The premiere of “Guibao: Samsung Treasures”...

Benetton continues its relaunch: Andrea Incontri appointed new...

NBA players hit the face TS? Kendall’s sweetest...

The screening of the documentary “The Power of...

TV animation “Detective Conan, Prisoner Mr. Zawa” will...

Top supermodel Kate Moss reveals her scars! 15...

What other charming supporting roles are there in...

what does EOE mean

Salomon Unveils XT-6 10th Anniversary Special Project |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy