The reality drama “Zhang Weiguo’s Summer”, which explores the midlife crisis of men, is being broadcast on Hunan Satellite TV every Monday and Tuesday night. The play is supervised and starred by Huang Lei, and it is also the second cooperation between Huang Lei and Haiqing, the master and apprentice after “Little Farewell” in 2016 and “Little Joy” in 2019.

“Summer of Zhang Weiguo” was directed by Liu Yichuang and starred Huang Lei, Liu Yijun, Hai Qing, Mei Ting, Li Linqian, Han Tongsheng, Su Xiaoming, etc. In the play, Zhang Weiguo, played by Huang Lei, is still a good actor in the Peking Opera Troupe when he is middle-aged. As an ordinary citizen of Beijing Hutong, he is content and happy in his own little world. Until one day his old father died suddenly, and many unexpected troubles followed, completely disrupting his life. This series of changes forced Zhang Weiguo to “think about change if he is poor”. After a series of great joys and sorrows and chickens and dogs, he finally removed his disguise and faced his true self.

As the producer of the play, Huang Lei has assembled a group of powerful actors with both acting skills and national recognition for this play. In the play, Huang Lei plays Zhang Weiguo, a good-hearted hutong man who keeps his duty, Liu Yijun plays the shrewd TV host Lin Hongnian, Hai Qing plays the independent and courageous Chinese medicine acupuncturist Gu Jiayi, and Mei Ting plays the sassy and beautiful intellectual sister Zhao Yan. In addition, there are new-generation actors Li Linqian, old actors Han Tongsheng, Su Xiaoming, etc.

In terms of plot, the play abandons the outdated tricks that reality-themed dramas tend to fall into selling anxiety in their creation. Since its inception, it has gradually unfolded a life drama for the audience because of its humorous comedy, warm and healing narration style, supplemented by the traditional cultural heritage of the region and opera. (Text/Reporter Liu Guifang)

责编：张晓荣 ]