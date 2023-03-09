Home Entertainment Huang Shengyi’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week was praised_Entertainment Channel_China Youth Network
Recently, Huang Shengyi was invited to participate in Paris Fashion Week and attended the big shows of major brands. The perfect combination of oriental classical beauty and western fashion trends made Huang Shengyi shine in Paris Fashion Week.

On March 6th, Huang Shengyi was invited to attend the brand show, wearing an ink and wash plain yarn gown with a “princess cut” hairstyle, showing charm.

Huang Shengyi, who tried the “princess cut” hairstyle for the first time, wore a white dress with ink splash printing and dyed plain gauze gown with perfect texture. The ink printing is elegant and flexible.

Surprisingly, in terms of jewelry matching, Huang Shengyi chose the unique millennium first-line to pure dzi beads and Zangfutang jewelry, which complemented the ancient style makeup and made netizens praise “Huang Shengyi’s dzi bead outfit is beautiful “Out of the circle” and “full of classical temperament”.

At the brand event, Huang Shengyi appeared in a wine red long dress with a black jacket, like a dream goddess who came out of a French romantic movie. The slanted shoulder design of the long skirt shows Huang Shengyi’s superior shoulder and neckline and collarbone. It is tight and high-slit, high-end and elegant.

It is worth mentioning that during this trip to Paris Fashion Week, Huang Shengyi tried styles that he had never done before and discovered more fashion possibilities. In the show, the sexy and elegant little black dress opened a French dream prelude. (Beiqing.com)

Original title: Huang Shengyi’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week was praised

