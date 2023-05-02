Huang Sitian was invited to attend the MET Gala and took a photo with Michelle Yeoh, Jared Leto and other celebrities! – 8world Entertainment Lifestyle

The MET Gala (Metropolitan Museum of Art Charity Dinner), known as the “Fashion Oscar”, debuted at 6.30am local time today (2nd). Local actress Huang Sitian was honored to be invited to attend the after party of the MET Gala. A group photo of all the celebrities, excitedly said: “New York is such a dreamy place!”

Huang Sitian posted photos with Oscar actress Michelle Yeoh, American actor Jared Leto, and Olympic champion Gu Ailing on IG. Seeing her wearing a pure white dress with a sexy cutout on the back, Huang Sitian wrote: “I never thought I could participate in the MET Gala, New York is such a dream place!”

The theme of this year’s MET Gala is “Karl Larerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, paying tribute to the late “Fashion Lafayette” Karl Lagerfeld. Guests from all over the world attended the event, including Jennie, a member of BLACKPINK who participated for the first time, and Korean star Song Hye Kyo.

In addition, Huang Sitian also attended the jewelry brand Tiffany & Co.’s event in New York this time. She also shared photos with fellow stars Angelababy, Yi Yangqianxi, and Lee Jung-jae on IG.