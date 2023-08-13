Huang Xiaoming Opens up About Internet Controversy Surrounding “Stalker”

The new drama “Stalker” has recently premiered, and it has already sparked a lot of attention and controversy. The lead actor, Huang Xiaoming, who portrays the character “Fang Jiashu,” sat down for an exclusive interview with Chinanews.com to address some of the internet rumors surrounding him.

During the interview, Huang Xiaoming shared some thought-provoking statements. He expressed his understanding of why some audience members may dislike his character, saying, “The audience hates me for nothing.” This comment reflects his ability to separate himself from the role he plays and acknowledges the audience’s perspective.

Furthermore, Huang Xiaoming spoke about the importance of facing reality with courage. He said, “It is not difficult to dare to face reality.” This statement demonstrates his willingness to confront challenges and embrace the truth, both in his personal life and as an actor.

The internet has been abuzz with discussions about Huang Xiaoming’s portrayal of the “overbearing president” archetype in previous projects. Responding to this, the actor commented, “The audience just hate me for being weak. Why do you do so many stupid things when you can do that?” His self-awareness and openness to criticism showcase a level of maturity.

In addition, Huang Xiaoming encouraged individuals to discern between constructive criticism and baseless negativity. He emphasized, “You have to distinguish which voices are for your own good and which voices are for black and black.” This advice highlights the significance of surrounding oneself with supportive and constructive feedback.

Despite the controversies and criticism, Huang Xiaoming remains positive and motivated. He acknowledged that criticism, when filtered appropriately, can guide personal growth and improvement. Huang Xiaoming said, “Now after filtering, I know where I didn’t do well enough and I can do better.”

As the lead actor of “Stalker,” Huang Xiaoming’s response to the internet controversy surrounding him showcases his ability to handle criticism with grace and humility. It is evident that he values the opinions of his audience and aims to constantly improve his craft.

The success of “Stalker” remains to be seen, but one thing is certain – Huang Xiaoming’s dedication to his work and his willingness to engage with his audience will continue to generate interest and discussion.

