[The Epoch Times, October 7, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) Mainland actor Huang Xiaoming returned to his hometown Qingdao, Shandong during the “November” long holiday to preside over his cousin’s wedding. On October 5, he posted delicious food late at night. He was admitted to the hospital due to gastroenteritis.

At 11:30 p.m. on October 5th, Huang Xiaoming posted a number of food photos on Weibo, with the text: “Roasted sea sausage, wild wonton, hundred flowers and snake grass water, how many of these Qingdao ‘hard vegetables’ do you know? “The post attracted netizens to ridicule him for “spending poison in the middle of the night”, saying that he could see but not eat.

Unexpectedly, in less than half an hour, Huang Xiaoming posted 3 pictures of urticaria on Weibo. He was hanging on the drip, and his arms were red and swollen, shocking. He laughed at himself: “I love food, but food doesn’t seem to love me. One second, I was chatting with everyone, initiating food sharing, and the next second, gastroenteritis and acute urticaria were delivered to me one after another… It seems that people still can’t. Indulge yourself.” (click to see photo)

On October 3, the “November” long holiday, Huang Xiaoming posted a group photo of his cousin’s wedding as the officiant on Weibo. It can be seen from the video that he gave a speech on stage, laughing that he was only temporarily asked to be the officiant the night before, and as the eldest brother, he attended the wedding of every younger brother. The most impressive thing is that in the end, Huang Xiaoming asked his cousin: “After getting married, you must first honor your grandma, your parents, and your father-in-law and mother-in-law in the future.”

Huang Xiaoming and Angelababy announced their divorce on Weibo at the beginning of the year, which shocked the entertainment industry. Therefore, some netizens wondered whether it would be “unlucky” for the divorced Huang Xiaoming to be the officiant. Some people think that if Huang Xiaoming told his cousin to be filial to the elderly on ordinary occasions, it would be right, but on the day when the other party is happy, “Shouldn’t it be to dote on the wife first?” “Actually, the order is a bit wrong, dote on the wife first, then filial piety. elder”. Huang Xiaoming’s speech sparked heated discussions among mainland netizens.

Responsible editor: Yang Ming