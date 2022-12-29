[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, December 29, 2022]Mainland actor Huang Xiaoming recently shared his parenting experience in “Partnership Boys”, and the interview was on the top of the list. He has always presented himself as a “good old man” and said in the show that if his son touches the bottom line, he must be strict and correct as a father.

Huang Xiaoming and his ex-wife Angelababy (Yang Ying) have a 5-year-old son “Little Sponge”. The two have always kept their son’s privacy quite secret and have never taken the initiative to expose their son’s face.

Recently, Huang Xiaoming rarely shared parenting experience when recording “Partnership Boys”. He has always shown himself as a “good old man”, but he is quite surprising when it comes to educating children.

Huang Xiaoming said, “I think children need encouragement, but I am very serious about my son.” He revealed that he “reads a lot of information about parenting every day.” In his opinion, “indulging children’s thinking, But it does not mean that children’s moral or other bottom line can be indulged.”

Huang Xiaoming, who revealed himself as a “tiger dad”, said: “As parents, once we find that our children have touched the bottom line that should not have been touched, we must be very serious and correct them!”

In addition, Huang Xiaoming believes that children need to take care of themselves, and more importantly, they need to be encouraged at any time. He emphasized that “in the future, if you have the opportunity, you should take care of more children by yourself”, thinking that “it is different to take care of children by yourself”.

It is not difficult to see that Huang Xiaoming raises children according to the book, encourages when he needs to be encouraged, and is strict when he needs to be strict. He will never indulge and spoil his children. Many netizens supported Huang Xiaoming one after another after watching it, thinking that it is not easy to balance the standard of pampering and strictness. And “the son does not teach the father’s fault”, the father’s influence on the son’s life is huge.

