[The Epoch Times, January 10, 2023]Recently, the epidemic in China has been raging, and a large number of people have died. The first generation of TV personality and famous screenwriter Huang Yun also died recently. She once wrote a script praising the members of the Communist Party of China.

The Shanghai Metropolitan Daily “Morning News” reported on January 8 that the famous screenwriter Huang Yun died at the Shanghai Sixth People’s Hospital at 2:59 pm on the 6th at the age of 90.

Huang Yun joined the Communist Party of China when he was about 15 years old. In the spring of 1953, he was transferred to the Shanghai Radio Station of the Communist Party of China. In 1958, he participated in the preparation of the Shanghai Television Station of the Communist Party of China. She is also a national first-level screenwriter, an honorary member of the Shanghai Federation of Literary and Art Circles, a former director of the Shanghai Writers Association, and an executive director of the Shanghai Television Artists Association. Since 1991, she has enjoyed the outstanding contribution allowance of the State Council of the Communist Party of China.

According to an exclusive interview with Huang Yun in the fifth issue of “Shanghai Caifeng Monthly” in 2010, during his work at Shanghai Radio Station, Huang Yun went to border villages many times to engage in campaigns, such as promoting the “Sixteen Articles of Rural Work” of the Communist Party of China, social education campaigns, and participation in educated youth condolence group etc.

She once wrote “The Red Flower That Never Fades” and “Are You a Communist?” “, “Family Affair”, “Homeland”, “One Year of Marriage”, “Shanghai Family”, “Before and After Divorce” and other works have won the TV Drama Feitian Award, TV Golden Eagle Award, and National Excellent Screenplay Award for many times.

Among them, “The Red Flower That Never Fades” and “Are You a Communist?” “is a script praising the CCP members, and “Homeland” also touts the CCP members.

