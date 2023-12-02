Famous Actress Huang Zhiwen Announces Departure from TVB

After 16 years of working with TVB, renowned actress Huang Zhiwen has announced her departure from the television network. In a heartfelt post, the 40-year-old actress expressed her gratitude to TVB for nurturing her and allowing her to grow in the entertainment industry.

Huang Zhiwen, who entered the entertainment industry through the Miss Hong Kong draft, posted a message on December 1, bidding farewell to TVB. She expressed her mixed emotions about leaving the network and thanked TVB for its support throughout her career. “Starting from today, I will usher in a new chapter. I look forward to meeting more characters, standing on different stages, and facing more challenges,” she said.

During her time at TVB, Huang Zhiwen appeared in numerous film and television dramas, including “The Devil,” “Three Women and One Cause,” and “The Ultimate Confession After Eighteen Years,” earning double awards for her performances.

As she embarks on a new journey, fans and industry colleagues are eager to see the talented actress take on new roles and explore different opportunities outside of TVB. Huang Zhiwen’s announcement has sparked curiosity about her future projects and endeavors in the entertainment industry.

