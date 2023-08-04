Home » Huang Zijiao’s Bail Set at 350,000 Yuan as He is Restricted from Leaving the Country
Huang Zijiao's Bail Set at 350,000 Yuan as He is Restricted from Leaving the Country

Huang Zijiao’s Bail Set at 350,000 Yuan as He is Restricted from Leaving the Country

Title: Taiwanese Television Host Huang Zijiao Facing Bail and Travel Restrictions Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

Introduction: Television host Huang Zijiao, well-known for his appearances on various Taiwanese programs, has been under scrutiny recently following allegations of sexual assault. The Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office has taken significant actions in response to the accusations against Huang, including placing bail and imposing travel restrictions.

Search and Seizure Operation Conducted by Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office:

On the 4th of October, the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office instructed the Taipei Women and Children’s Team to conduct a search at Huang Zijiao’s residence in the Zhongshan District of Taipei, as well as his studio in the Da’an District. A thorough investigation was carried out, leading to the confiscation of computers, mobile phones, and other potential evidence. Alongside Huang, his wife, Meng Gengru, was present during the search.

Claims of Consensual Sexual Intercourse Denied:

During an interview with the Women’s and Children’s Team at 1 p.m., Huang Zijiao vehemently denied the sexual assault allegations. He argued that the encounters were consensual in nature, between two consenting parties. The investigation, however, is expected to further examine and verify the veracity of these claims.

Arrival at the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office and Bail Imposed:

At approximately 3:50 p.m. later that day, Huang Zijiao arrived at the Beijing Inspection Department, accompanying officers from the Women’s and Children’s Team. He was adorned in a blue shirt, black trousers, and a black baseball cap. Following the interrogation, the prosecutor ordered a bail of 350,000 yuan and imposed restrictions on both Huang’s residence and travel abroad.

Ongoing Investigation and Legal Proceedings:

With the evidence seized in the search operation, the Taipei District Prosecutor’s Office will commence digital analysis to further substantiate the allegations against Huang. As the investigation progresses, it is expected that additional legal proceedings will take place to determine the validity of the charges and the appropriate course of action.

