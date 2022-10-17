[Epoch Times, October 17, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia reported) Hong Kong star Huang Zongze, who was filming a police and gangster film, was hit in the head by an aerial drone on the set a few days ago. Fortunately, he was not hit in the face by the propeller, and the injuries to his head and fingers were not serious. He has purchased insurance for more than 10 million yuan and has not reported insurance for the time being.

Huang Zongze left TVB Hong Kong a few years ago to switch to the “Shaw Brothers” film company. According to Hong Kong’s “East Network” report, Shaw Brothers invested in the new film “Infernal Affairs”, and once again invited Huang Zongze to play the leading role. Other actors include Chen Shancong, Xie Tianhua, Cai Sibei, Chen Wei, Lin Zishan and so on. According to Le Yiling, the producer of the film, the production cost of the film is as high as 8 figures. There are a lot of action scenes and blasting chase scenes in the film, which makes it very difficult to shoot.

In an interview, Huang Zongze revealed that he had a lot of action scenes, which caused many bruises on his body. He recounted that when filming an outdoor scene with Lin Zishan, the aerial drone suddenly fell due to the strong outdoor wind. When he noticed, the drone was already hovering above his head, and he and Lin Zishan hugged instinctively because they couldn’t avoid it, and hit him on the head.

He said frankly that at that time, everyone in the audience was frightened by the thrilling scene, and he himself was worried about being disfigured. Fortunately, he was not hit in the face by the propeller, and the injuries to his head and fingers were not serious. Although the insurance coverage he bought exceeded 10 million yuan (HKD, the same below), he did not report insurance for the time being.

Huang Zongze, who has debuted for many years, has been injured many times. In 2018, when he was filming the Shaw Brothers TV series “Flying Tiger: Thunderbolt”, he injured his left foot and fractured the sole of his foot. He needed to be admitted to the hospital for surgery to remove the broken bones, and then he was placed in steel nails and wrapped in a plaster to rest.

After this disaster, Huang Zongze left a heavy psychological shadow. Although I will fully understand the situation before filming, some accidents are hard to avoid. In April, he accidentally injured his knee while filming another scene and needed to wear a knee brace. He sighed when he posted a photo on social platforms at the time: “Hey, I’m hurt again, I don’t know how long this knee brace will take me.”

Now that he was hit by a drone for no reason, he felt that he was really unfortunate. Considering the repeated injuries, he has spent a lot of money on insurance, plus the premium from the film company, his insurance amount has exceeded 10 million yuan.

